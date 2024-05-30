Kate Middleton Has ‘Turned a Corner’ With Cancer Treatment, Insider Claims

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updates regarding Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment have been hard to come by in recent weeks.

Thankfully, the latest report regarding the Princess of Wales’ condition gives us reason to be optimistic.

According to Vanity Fair, Kate has “turned a corner” in her treatment. And her loved ones have reason to believe the progress will continue.

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Treatment Is Going According to Plan: Report

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” an anonymous friend told the outlet this week.

“It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

The welcome news comes on the heels of reports that Kate might not return to public life until 2025.

The Vanity Fair report contains no new specifics regarding Kate’s timeline, but insiders say she’s taking it day by day.

When Will Kate Middleton Return to Public Life?

“There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry. It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the greenlight from her medical team,” says one source.

“But she will 100% be coming back to work, of that there is no question.”

It’s a major change from just last week. It was then that insiders indicated Kate was feeling “pressure” to return to her royal duties.

Kate Middleton Has Been Keeping Busy

But while there’s no new word on when Kate will be returning to the spotlight, insiders stress that she’s still dedicated to the important work she’s been doing.

Kate has reportedly been “kept abreast” of a report published last week by ​​the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and its related business task force.

“The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force, and she has read the report and been briefed on it,” a senior royal aide recently told the Daily Mail.

“This is a clear commitment she has made—that throughout her life of public service…this will be [the] focus. That will continue when she returns to work,” the insider adds.

“But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the greenlight from doctors.”

Kate is reportedly recovering at Anmer Hall, one of the royals’ country retreats.

We wish her all the best as she continues to get well.