King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Following his hospitalization for a prostate procedure and Kate Middleton’s recent surgery, the Palace announced that his Majesty has been diagnosed with something far more serious than original anticipated.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At this time, he is undergoing treatment and has cancelled all public engagements.

Here’s what else we know.

What Kind Of Cancer Does King Charles Have?

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace announced in their official statement.

The 75-year-old royal had just recently visited a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was the same hospital treating his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton for a surgery that has put her out of commission until Easter.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace statement said. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

If the King is suffering specifically from prostate cancer, the royals have not said, but updates should be coming in the weeks to come.

King Charles with his son and heir, Prince William and Princess Kate in 2013. ((Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

King Charles Stepping Down from The Crown?

As the King will now need to focus on his health, the palace as confirmed that he has cancelled all of his engagements going forward.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.” the statement reads. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Reps further added: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The news comes after a shocking report that suggests that Charles will look to abdicate the throne in the next decade to make way for Prince William to take over the throne.

Here’s wishing His Majesty good health and speedy recovery, and the best to his family looking after him.