Zac Efron Gushes Over Ex Vanessa Hudgens Pregnancy: Oh My Gosh!

Zac Efron has the sweetest things to say about ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

It’s been a hot minute (and well over a decade) since Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron were an item. But there was a time when they were one of the planet’s youngest, hottest power couples.

Now, she’s pregnant. So is Ashley Tisdale, with whom she and Efron costarred in the High School Musical series.

He’s looking forward to a “family reunion” one day — including with his ex and her little baby.

Zac Efron attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “A Family Affair” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on June 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

No one feels more excited about Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale as moms than Zac Efron

Zac Efron has been promoting his latest romantic comedy, A Family Affair.

The beloved actor spoke to Access Hollywood, as you can see in the video below, in June. The topic of Vanessa Hudgens’ and Ashley Tisdale’s pregnancies very naturally arose.

Vanessa Hudgens is currently pregnant. Ashley Tisdale welcomed her first child in 2021, and is pregnant with Baby #2.

Vanessa Hudgensattends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zac Efron could not help but gush over how amazing their motherhood journeys already are.

“Oh they’re going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh,” he raved to Access Hollywood.

“Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up,” Efron added excitedly.

Yes, both Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are pregnant

Back in March of 2024, Ashley Tisdale announced that she is expecting Baby #2 with husband Christopher French.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens debuted her own baby bump that same month at the Oscars. She and husband Cole Tucker married in early December of 2023.

While Tisdale is already a mother, this will be Hudgens’ first child. This is so exciting — for her, for longtime fans, and (clearly) for people who care about her.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale never dated. They were simply castmates.

He and Vanessa Hudgens, on the other hand, were a very different story. The two began dating around 2005 and had a very high-profile romance for five years during their time at Disney.

The teen icons split in 2010, but clearly did so on good terms. It was a wild time during both of their lives — being young, hypervisible stars during the birth of the social media era of celebrity gossip. They saw each other through it.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Things have changed a lot since their Disney power couple days

That youthful romance was not Vanessa Hudgens’ longest-lasting relationship. That honor belongs to Austin Butler. The two were together for nearly a decade. And yes, we know, she clearly has great taste.

While Hudgens sometimes says baffling, awful things, she remains well-liked. A lot of people are rooting for her and for her happiness.

Zac Efron is clearly among them. We hope to hear all about any upcoming “family reunions,” please!