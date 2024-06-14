Gypsy Rose Blanchard Experimented Behind Bars: ‘Kissed More Girls Than Guys’

We know that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a big Taylor Swift fan. But she might’ve been more inspired by Katy Perry during her time in prison. Apparently, she some kissed girls – and she liked it!

As you’re probably aware, Gypsy Rose served more than seven years behind bars after arranging the murder of her abusive mother.

She might’ve been acquitted in the court of public opinion, due to all the torment that she endured at her mother’s hand.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

But actual court was a different story. Murder is murder, after all.

Being infantilized by her mother and then locked away at the age of 23 likely stunted Gypsy’s development in some respects.

But thankfully, her time in Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center wasn’t a total loss.

In fact, Gypsy says she sexually experimented with quite a few of her fellow inmates during her time in the slammer.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Life Behind Bars, Says She’s ‘Kissed More Girls Than Guys’

In the latest episode of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, the 32-year-old — who was paroled in December of last year — revealed that she questioned her sexuality growing up.

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality. And for years I wasn’t,” Gypsy remarked while cleaning up her new bedroom.

“For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a preteen, I felt like I was attracted to girls and I got to experiment with that in prison,” she continued, according to TMZ.

“I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

Gypsy added that, since her release, she’s learned a great deal about her herself and her body. And her relationship with the both sexes.

“I’m discovering things about myself,” she explained. “I’m a freak!”

Making Up For Lost Time

It’s not the first time that the convict-turned-reality star has spoken candidly about her sex life.

When Gypsy was first released from prison, she reunited with her husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she’d married while still behind bars.

In case anyone doubted that the couple was quick to consummate their marriage, Gypsy took to social media to boast about Ryan’s “fire D.”

Alas, the union was not long for this world. Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan just three months after her release.

These days, Gypsy is back together with Ken Urk, the man she was engaged to prior to marrying Ryan.

And from the sound of things, those two are thoroughly enjoying their time together.

Hey, if there’s anyone who’s earned the right to a little happiness, it’s Gypsy Rose!