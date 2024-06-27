Kate Middleton to Attend Wimbledon Amid Cancer Treatment?

In years past, Kate Middleton has been a fixture at Wimbledon, one of the UK’s most iconic sporting events.

But for obvious reasons, life is a little different for Kate these days.

As you’re likely aware, Kate is battling cancer. And the Princess of Wales has opted to mostly steer clear of the public eye as she undergoes treatment.

The Princess of Wales smiles on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kate made an appearance at Trooping the Colour earlier this month, a move that shocked many royal experts.

The Princess of Wales looked happy and healthy as she stood alongside her family on the balcony.

But sources close to the situation cautioned that that would likely be Kate’s final public appearance of the year.

Now, however, royal expert Emily Andrews is claiming that Kate may “consider attending Wimbledon next month.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Will Kate Middleton Attend Wimbledon Next Week?

In a new piece for Grazia, Andrews writes that Kate is experiencing “good and bad days.”

Therefore, Andrews claims, Kate’s ability to attend the tournament will be determined by how she feels once it begins.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months. But I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it,” Andrews writes (via the New York Post).

Will Kate Be Able to Resume Her Former Duties?

In the past, Kate has presented trophies to the winners of the tournament.

Deborah Jevans, the Chair of the All England Club, revealed this week that no decision has been made with regard to replacing Kate in that capacity.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hands over the trophy to winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia following his victory against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Our priority is clearly that our Patron has the time to recover. And we’re certainly not going to add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating on her attendance at this year’s Championships,” Jevans told the press, according to the Post.

“And when it comes to the presentation ceremony, as in previous years, we will announce those that are going to be a part of that ceremony on the morning of the finals, so nothing has changed in that regard,” she added.

Kate’s supporters would love to see her stride out onto the court and present a trophy to a tearful winner.

HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after the Ladies’ Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But Kate’s full recovery remains the top priority for her family, friends, and fans.

So if she needs to sit out this year’s tournament, so be it.

The important thing is that Kate takes care of herself.

We all want her to be around for many Wimbledons to come.