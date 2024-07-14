Shannen Doherty’s Cause Of Death: 90’s TV Icon Dies at 53

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Shannen Doherty has died, and the cause of her death will be no surprise to anyone who has followed her sad life story the last decade.

The actress, best known for her roles in TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, passed away on Saturday.

After years of living with cancer, but putting up a good fight, the fight finally won. She was 53.

Shannen Doherty attend the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) event on September 9, 2016, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty’s Cause of Death: So Long, ‘Devoted Friend’

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Sunday, July 14.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane continued.

Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty Remembered

Doherty rose to fame in 1990 as the innocent turned fiesty brunette Brenda Walsh on Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Her character was defined by Brenda’s romance with Luke Perry.

As of now, Luke and Shannen are the only two original cast members of 90210 to have passed away. Luke passed ing 2019 from a stroke at 52.

Doherty was later cast in the hit CW show Charmed as Prue Halliwell. Playing the oldest of three sisters who are witches, Doherty clashed with her cast master, Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Coombs.

Because of the in-fighting, she left the show at the end of the third season in 2001. The feud between the women, however, carried on for decades after.

Her Illness

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty said on Good Morning America in 2017. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

That was Shannen sorrowfully announcing that her stage 4 breast cancer had returned, following her original diagnosis in 2015.

For nearly a decade, Shannen battled on, hoping against hope a cure would be found and that she could find herself in remission again, given her young age.

Now, we hope, she just rests well.