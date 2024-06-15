There She Is! Kate Middleton Makes First Formal Appearance in 6 Months!

Talk about a sight for sore and concerned eyes.

Late Friday, just as she promised to do in a surprising and revealing statement, Kate Middleton returned to the public arena for the first time in six months.

The Princess of Wales joined her famous family at Trooping the Colour, making her first Royal outing since Christmas … amid her cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton arrives with Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and Britain’s Prince George of Wales (C) to Buckingham Palace before the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

As you can see above, Middleton arrived at Buckingham Palace by car with her family.

She then took part in a procession that honored King Charles by riding in a horse-drawn carriage through London with her three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

For those unaware, Trooping the Colour is a military parade celebrating the King’s birthday.

According to onlookers, Middleton smiled while seated for the event, waving to the large crowd in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She and her children then disembarked the carriage to watch the official parade from the Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s Park.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. THis marks her first royal appearance since Christmas. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.

She has not yet said what form of cancer has attacked her body; nor has she said much about the treatment itself, although a recent rumor claimed Middleton was seeing doctors in Texas.

Prior to this appearance on Friday, however, Middleton did provide the public with an update concerning her status.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. She and her children look well. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are

good days and bad days,” Middleton said in an Instagram post confirming her unexpected involvement in the Royal affair.

Continued the princess in this message:

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

Middleton emphasized that her treatment is “ongoing” and will continue for “a few more months,” adding:

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

In closing, the mother of three shared that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty” and concluded as follows:

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Kate Middleton attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While Middleton has maintained a low profile in the months since her cancer announcement — as she focuses on her all-important recovery — she was recently spotted out with her family, while also running errands solo on a couple of occasions.

The Princess of Wales said in her June 14 message that she is “starting to do a little work from home” and expressed a “hope to join a few public engagements over the summer.”

However, no date has been set for her to fully return to her Royal duties.