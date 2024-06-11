Kate Middleton Receiving Cancer Treatment In Texas: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kate Middleton secretly living in Texas?

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kate is battling cancer. And she’s been keeping a low profile as she focuses on her health.

We know very little about the specifics of Kate’s illness or her course of treatment.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Basildon Sporting Village on October 30, 2018 in London, England.

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

As a result, the situation involving the Princess of Wales has become fertile ground for rumors and speculation.

And a new round of reports alleges that Kate has left England and relocated to the US in her effort to receive the best possible care.

Is Kate Middleton Undergoing Chemotherapy In Texas?

Kensington Palace has confirmed very few facts about Kate’s treatment.

One thing we know for sure is that she’s currently undergoing chemotherapy.

But palace officials have offered no specifics with regard to which facility has been entrusted with Kate’s care.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston on December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

Now, a surprising rumor claiming that Kate has taken up residence in Texas has taken social media by storm.

Earlier this week, the popular royal news TikTok account Matta_of_Fact called attention to a Reddit post claiming that Kate has been living in Houston and receiving treatment at the famed MS Anderson Cancer Center.

“Was visiting friends at the St. Regis this weekend and they had spoken of her being at the hotel. Has anyone else heard this?” the post reads.

“Assuming she would be here for treatment. Hoping for the best outcome for the family.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, poses for a photograph, backdropped by buildings in the City of London, at NatWest’s headquarters where she hosted the inaugural meeting of new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at International HQ of Natwest and RBS on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A Rumor Refuted

But despite the plausible nature of the claims about Kate, a new report from the Houston Chronicle claims that the princess has not taken up residence in the Lone Star State.

“A rumor that Kate Middleton is being treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston is false, according to a Kensington Palace representative,” the newspaper wrote this week.

So it sounds like the mystery of where Kate is receiving treatment will remain unsolved for the time being.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends King Charles III’s Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate clearly values her privacy in this matter. And we hope that all media outlets and royal watchers will respect her wishes.

We only learned about Kate’s diagnosis after she mysteriously disappeared from public life, prompting widespread rumors.

A couple of PR blunders from Kensington Palace didn’t help matters. But now that that dust has settled, we hope that Kate is fully focused on the business of getting well.

And we hope that if she has relocated for treatment purposes, her new neighbors will be mindful of her desire for privacy.