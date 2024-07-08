Kate Middleton Returns to Instagram With Heartfelt Wimbledon Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Following another brief hiatus from the platform, Kate Middleton has made a triumphant return to Instagram.

The Princess of Wales has been mostly absent from public life in the months since she was diagnosed with cancer.

There were hopes that Kate would attend Wimbledon, which began on July 1, but thus far, it looks as though she’s decided to focus on her recovery instead.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives on Centre Court for the women’s singles final tennis match on the thirteenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 15, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Makes Her Return to Instagram In Unexpected Fashion

Of course, the iconic tennis tournament remains one of Kate’s favorite events of the year.

So she wasn’t about to let Wimbledon 2024 pass by without remarking upon some of its most historic occurrences.

Over the weekend, Kate returned to Instagram. She offered some kind words to tennis legend Andy Murray in honor of the conclusion of his Wimbledon career.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge engages in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre on February 28, 2019 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end,” she wrote, via Instagram stories on Saturday.

“You should be very proud @andymurray. On behalf of all of us, thank you!”

Obviously, Kate would never intentionally steal the spotlight from such a legendary athlete at such a crucial moment.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives to attend the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service” at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But not surprisingly, the response from Instagram users and media outlets has been more focused on Kate than on Andy.

Kate Middleton Continues to Protect Her Privacy

Kate is still waging a very private battle against cancer. As a result, her social media accounts are now watched more closely than ever.

And every move she makes is treated as newsworthy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images)

When Kate posted a Father’s Day tribute to Prince William, fans took it as an encouraging sign that she was on the mend.

When Kate attended Trooping the Colour, her supporters were overjoyed by her first official public appearance of 2024.

She wasn’t able to participate in the event as actively as she had in years past.

Britain’s Prince George of Wales, Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

But just the sight of Kate waving to the crowd and looking happy and healthy alongside her family was enough to encourage hope for a speedy recovery.

Now, fans are feeling encouraged by the fact that Kate is still watching tennis. And still commenting on the matches on social media.

It might be quite some time before we receive another update from the Princess of Wales.

But we’re sure her followers are okay with Kate returning to recovery mode if it means she’ll be able to get well that much sooner.