There were rumors that Princess Beatrice would step up for Kate Middleton in her time of need, and it looks like the rumors were true.

Ahead of the quarter finals for Wimbeldon, on the ninth day of games, Princess Beatrice could be seen sitting in the royal box to watch the matches.

A seat usually occupied by Kate.

So, how long will this continue? And why has Princess Beatrice been given the coveted role of stepping in for Princess Kate?

Deborah Jevans, Chairwoman of the AELTC and Princess Beatrice are seen in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice Fills In for Kate Middleton at Wimbledon: Photos

In the wake of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, things have very clearly changed within the royal firm.

The Princess of Wales has spent months out of the public eye. Prince William has split his time between being by her side and covering his cancer-stricken father’s royal duties.

William cannot cover for his father and wife while holding his own. So, enter Princess Beatrice to the chat.

Her first order of business? Wimbeldon, an event Kate has overseen and attended for the better part of the last decade.

Cheering on the athletes in the stands on Tuesday, July 9, Princess Beatrice of York arrived alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Princess Beatrice of York sits in the royal box to watch Italy’s Jannik Sinner play against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during their men’s singles quarter-final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

She wore a $3,295 white printed lace shirt dress from Monique Lhuillier’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, adorned all over with vibrant multicolored florals—pink, blue, and green popping against the white lace.

She smiled happily, watching the match alongside other patrons like actor Stephen Fry. Beatrice is the first member of the royal family to attend the event this year, though hopefully not the last.

This move is either Beatrice cementing her place as the royal patron this year in lieu of Kate – or she may just be the opening act. There is still hope Kate might show up for the finals this weekend.

Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. and Prince Harry are seen during the Diamond Jubilee, Buckingham Palace Concert June 04, 2012. (Photo Credit: Dave Thompson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Focusing on Cancer Treatment and Recovery

Early this spring, the Princess of Wales disclosed her cancer diagnosis following months of mysterious seclusion and a shoddy attempt to cover up the news by the royal firm.

During her months of absence from the public eye, she has not been able to fulfill her duties as part of the family of expensive national mascots.

She needs to spend her time focusing upon cancer treatments and recovery from those treatments. Waving to the public or giving a speech at some sort of charity for knights eaten by dragons (or whatever the Brits need her to do) should be totally out of the question.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, an inside source close to the royal family believes that King Charles will ask Princess Beatrice to cover some key royal appearances over the 2024 summer.

Princess Beatrice (like her sister, Princess Eugenie) is a non-working royal. This means that she is a member of the family, but is not “active” on behalf of the royal firm. Usually.

She is the daughter of the disgraced Prince Andrew. Despite her shameful parentage, both she and Princess Eugenie could receive requests by Charles to act as stand-ins for the Princess of Wales.

Princess Beatrice arrives in the parade ring at Royal Ascot 2016 at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2016. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What would Princess Beatrice need to do in Kate Middleton’s stead?

Garter Day, the 80th D-Day anniversary, and numerous Buckingham Palace garden parties are all on the calendar for the 2024 summer.

Normally, Kate would be making royal appearances at these events. Up until this year, she played her role in many such occasions.

However, chemotherapy is exhausting and has numerous side effects. It would be obscene for the royal firm to expect her, or anyone undergoing chemo, to show up for whatever Garter Day is. The fact that she showed up for Trooping the Colour was a miracle on to itself.

So, enlisting the other Princesses in the family sounds about right.

“I think Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can,” the inside source expressed.

“They’ve always been clear they’re non-royal,” the insider added. They are members of the royal family through their loathsome father, but do not normally function as mascots as their cousins do.

“But,” the source emphasized, “they’re always there to help fulfill any duties required.”

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice has helped the royal firm before

“[Charles] is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he’s looking to Beatrice and Eugenie,” a second insider explained.

“He thinks that they’ve grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset,” the source dished.

The insider then went on to allege: “Charles is listening to his public.”

Notably, Princess Beatrice did step up to help the late Elizabeth II during her lengthy reign. It is not unthinkable that she would do so again.