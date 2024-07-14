Chris McNally’s Wife: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star’s Relationship …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Chris McNally have a wife?

Well, that’s a surprisingly difficult question to answer. Here’s why:

Chris and his longtime partner, actress Julie Gonzalo, prefer to keep their private lives away from the prying eyes of the public.

Chris McNally attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies” at Hollywood American Legion on March 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

So there’s a lot that we don’t know about their relationship.

But it’s clear that the actor — who’s been charming When Calls the Heart viewers for six seasons — is head over heels for the mother of his child.

These two have been quite successful at protecting their privacy. In fact, fans were completely caught off guard when they revealed that they’d welcomed their first child.

Chris McNally attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at a private residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Does Chris McNally Have a Wife?

While they’ve been together since 2017, it does not look as though Chris and Julie are married.

Obviously, there could be any number of reasons for this, and the decision not to walk down the aisle is entirely up to them.

Hollywood is loaded with happy, long-term couples who never felt the need to say “I do.” Just look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell!

Chris McNally attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on February 09, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Chris plays a dashing, romantic figure on When Calls the Heart, and we’re sure fans would be thrilled to see photos from his wedding.

But they can rest assured that his household is not lacking in love.

When Did Chris and Julie Welcome Their First Child?

As Us Weekly reports Chris and Julie — who has appeared in such series as Veronica Mars, Dallas, and Supergirl — welcomed their first child in June of 2022.

Julie Gonzalo poses at a photocall during the 53rd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 12, 2013 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“Our hearts are full. Welcome baby M,” Gonzalo wrote on Instagram at the time.

Yep! We don’t even know the little girl’s name. But Chris and Julie are absolutely entitled to their privacy, and thankfully, fans seem to respect that.

On Mother’s Day, Julie shared a photo of her daughter with her face covered by a heart emoji.

“My most favorite part of life is being your mama,” she wrote.

Julie Gonzalo attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on February 09, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“And thank you @chrismcnally for being the most incredible father and partner a girl could ever wish for,” Julie added.

In an interview with our sister site, TV Fanatic, Chris described his WCTH character as “very sensitive, caring, and protective” and noted that “those are all great traits for a partner.”

So it’s safe to say that in real life, he’s just as much of a romantic as Lucas Bouchard.

Therefore, we can assume that Chris’ wife and daughter are very lucky ladies!