Gary Wayt: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Has a Criminal History, Was Married Before

First, the good news about Gary Wayt:

He’s been found, alive and presumably well.

Earlier this month, Amber Portwood reported that her fiance had gone missing in North Carolina after the couple got into some kind of argument.

Local authorities have since confirmed, however, that Gary is safe and sound.

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (MTV)

Now, for the bad news when it comes to Gary Wayt:

He sort of has a sketchy past.

According to documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Wayt has been in trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

For example, the 39-year old pleaded guilty and was convicted of illegal consumption of alcohol in 2005 in the state of Indiana.

One year later, Wayt was charged with possession of marijuana.

The new MTV star requested to have the charges expunged for both incidents in 2014… but the court refused, instructing Wayt to submit a separate petition along with payment.

Amber Portwood on an episode of MTV’s Teen Mom. (MTV)

Along with these criminal charges, Wayt has been involved in a number of driving incidents.

Also in 2006, Gary was caught driving with a suspended license, eventually pleading guilty to the charge and earning a fine of $1,000.

Two years later, Wayt was caught speeding — twice.

From 2010 to 2017, Wayt faced additional charges varying from expired plates and speeding to disregarding a stop sign.

Amber Portwood has had her share of legal trouble over the years. (MTV)

Portwood, of course, has also had numerous run-ins with the law, most notably getting arrested in 2019 for allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend with a machete.

She was previously engaged to Matt Baier, although the two never made it down the aisle.

Wayt, however, actually has been married once before.

He exchanged vows on July 21, 2013 with a woman named Caitlin Haynie … who filed for divorce from her husband in 2016.

They had no kids together and the marriage was officially dissolved on June 7, 2016, as the exes divided property amongst themselves and she kept the lease on their marital home.

The pair did not have any shared vehicles or debt amid the marriage.

Amber Portwood has been going through some through times. For many years now. (MTV)

Portwood went public with her latest romance this past fall and then introduced Gary t to fans during the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

They got engaged a few weeks ago.

“She’s really, really happy,” a Us Weekly source told the tabloid upon breaking this exciting piece of news, adding:

“They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

This was before the aforementioned fight and subsequent disappearance, but hopefully all hope is not lost for Amber Portwood and Gary

“This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to,” Us Weekly added this month.