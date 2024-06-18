Riley Strain Cause of Death Announced, So Very Very Tragic

We have an update on the tragic death of Riley Strain.

Approximately three months after the University of Missouri student’s body was discovered, Strain’s cause of death has been attributed to drowning and ethanol intoxication — with the manner cited as accidental — according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ and NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.

Moreover, the document states that Strain had a blood alcohol content of .228.

May Riley Strain rest in peace. (Facebook)

Bacn March 23, the Metro Nashville Police Department characterized Strain’s death as “accidental” and said there was no evidence of foul play, based on a preliminary autopsy.

This reveal came not long after the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the recovery of Riley’s corpse from the Cumberland River in West Nashville… two weeks after he’d gone missing.

Despite the authorities making their accidental claim, a friend of Riley’s, Chris Dingman, told NewsNation on March 27 that the family had enlisted the help of a private company to have a second autopsy performed.

Two days later, these same loved ones gathered for a funeral.

West Nashville police confirm the death of Riley Strain. (NBC affiliate WSMV-TV)

Strain was last seen by friends on March 8, after he was asked to leave country music star Luke Bryan’s bar restaurant in Nashville due to his behavior, according to a statement from the TC Restaurant Group, which oversees the establishment.

Sometime before 8 p.m. on the night he went missing, Strain FaceTimed his mother from a different bar, according to the 22-year old’s stepfather.

He added that the family didn’t realize anything was wrong until his wife got a call from Strain’s fraternity brothers the following morning, stating they did not know where Strain had gone.

From there, local police shared surveillance footage on March 12 of Strain appearing to stumble as he was crossing a street.

A local smoke and vape shop’s surveillance footage, shared with local TV station WZTV, featured Strain on another street on that March 8 evening.

Metro Nashville PD released this photo of Riley Strain after he went missing in March 2024. (Metro Nashville PD)

The sad pieces all came together days later when Strain’s dead body was discovered, as previously reported in this article.

“Riley Strain’s presence will be profoundly missed,” an obituary for the 22-year-old read this spring.

“But his joyous approach to life and the happiness he brought to those around him will forever be remembered.”

During a press conference on the same day Strain’s body was found, his family thanked everyone who assisted in the two-week search.

“We’re quite thankful for everything that you’ve done for our family,” said the boy’s stepfather. “The grace that you’ve given us, it means a lot, more than you’ll ever know.”