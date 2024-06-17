Piers Morgan Surprised By Kate Middleton’s ‘Glamorous’ Royal Return

Piers Morgan has not kept his thoughts about the health and well being of Kate Middleton a secret.

As the Princess continues to battle cancer, Piers has brought up her journey continuously on his social media and interviews. He’s even gone so far as to say he’s heard “alarming” things about her condition.

So, like the rest of the world, he watched on to see Kate’s return to royal life at the Trooping the Colour this weekend. His comments on her appearance has people divided.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan On Kate Middleton’s Royal Return: ‘Back On Duty’

Shortly after Kate Middleton made her way through the streets of London by carriage and then waved to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace Saturday, Piers Morgan was on Twitter.

He posted a photo of the young royal, smiling from the crowd. In the caption, he wrote, “Great to see the Princess of Wales back on duty at Trooping of the Colour, and looking so glamorous.”

The photo captures Kate’s first public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour. While her first, it may be her last for some time. In the announcement made the day before, Kate admitted she has good days and bad.

Piers Morgan attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

She emphasized that her treatment is “ongoing” and will continue for “a few more months,” adding:

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales travels by carriage during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Did Piers Make A Dig At Kate Middleton?

Back to Piers and his post, many were divided over the the deeper meaning of his words. While some applauded his praise of Kate’s good looks, others felt that Piers was taking a subtle jab at the royal.

“I understand why people don’t like this man,” one person on X posted in the comments. “The tweet would have been fine but he had to stick in “back on duty”. She is fighting cancer, others are just happy to see HRH Princess of Wales.”

It seems some think that Piers was questioning why it took Kate so long to get back to “work.” Her father-in-law, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, has been to events frequently since his diagnosis.

And that didn’t sit well with his critics/Kate’s supporters.

“Back on duty?,” another commenter questioned. “Tell me Piers, what exactly is her duty?”

But then, there were many others who simply relished in her return, and let other’s opinions and commentary just fade into the background.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Kate Middleton?

After attending the Trooping and posting her kids’ first social media post in honor of their father, it’s likely that Kate will retreat again into the background to rest.

While the world is still left wondering what kind of cancer she is battling, it is clear there is still a long road ahead for recovery and Kate needs more time to heal.

Whether that means she’ll spend her summer with her kids out of the spotlight or will restrict her activities all the way through to 2025, we don’t know.

But the most important thing is she gets better. Whatever that looks like for her, the world should support her in it.