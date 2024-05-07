Prince Harry won’t be visiting with his ailing father King Charles on his trip to the UK this week.

And not because he doesn’t want to!

Apparently, the King is too busy to make time for his youngest son.

…Awkward!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on in the Mercedes garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Prince Harry Won’t See Dad King Charles in London Due to Monarch’s ‘Full’ Schedule

When King Charles announced he was battling cancer in February, Harry was on a plane from America to visit his father within the week. Their visit was brief, with Harry staying a mere 24 hours in the country before leaving.

On May 8, Harry returns to his country of birth to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

It seemed the perfect opportunity to reconnect with his royal family, as he has no see his father since his last trip and has not traveled to the U.K. since Kate Middleton annonced her own cancer diagnosis.

However, it sounds like no one has time for Harry right now – literally.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry told The Post ahead of Harry’s visit.

The King’s schedule includes his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the new Emergency Service Station at Barnard Castle on February 15, 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Prince Harry Snubbed By Father on Solo U.K. Trip

It’s really a shame to hear Harry won’t be seeing his dad, given the state of his health. Harry could also have used some family time, since he made the trek to London alone.

Meghan Markle and their two young kids, Archie and Lilibeth, stayed behind in California.

Still, Harry is trying to save face.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

As for Harry’s commitments, he’s expected to give a reading at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8 to mark the inaugural Invictus Games took place a decade earlier. He will stay, as he did before, in a hotel, rather than a royal residence.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales clap during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘going through hell’

Prince Harry will also not be seeing his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on this trip. He has not seen his only brother and that side of the family for over a year, as tensions remain high between the two families.

Besides, it’s clear that Kate and William are going through it right now and extra drama is kind of the last thing they need.

A few days before Harry’s arrival, designer Amaia Arrieta made some seemingly offhand remarks about the royal couple while speaking to the Daily Telegraph.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment,” Arrieta expressed. “I think they are going through hell.”

Arrieta added: “I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That paints a bleak picture of William and Kate

Most infer that Arrieta is referring to the state of the Prince and Princess of Wales as the latter undergoes cancer treatments.

In January, surgeons uncovered signs of cancer in Kate’s abdomen. Despite her status as a taxpayer-funded national symbol, many details of her diagnosis remain secret. For months, the royal firm concealed her cancer altogether, claiming that she was simply recovering from surgery.

Now, thanks in part to a colossal PR blunder by the royals, everyone knows about Kate’s condition. Like her father-in-law, she has cancer but aims to make a full recovery. We hope that she does.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Some have interpreted Arrieta’s statement as a reference to William and Kate experiencing marital problems.

From the Prince of Pegging’s alleged affairs to the alarming statistics on men leaving cancer-stricken wives, there has been a lot of speculation over the state of their royal marriage.

It is possible that Kate’s cancer diagnosis has brought other marital issues to the forefront, or at least coincided with them. Occam’s Razor, however, suggests that Arrieta is referring to Kate’s cancer crisis. Surely, that is enough “hell” for anyone.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

Will the royal firm be angry with Amaia Arrieta?

In general, Kensington Palace likes to keep a strict lid on any comments that anyone with access to the royal family might make to the press. Usually, that means that negative stories about Meghan Markle are fair game, but everything else must remain under seal.

However, historically, the royal family has shown tremendous latitude towards the wardrobe department. There were times when Angela Kelly was effectively Queen Elizabeth’s personal gatekeeper.

One assumes that Arrieta’s relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales will endure.