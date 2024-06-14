Gerry Turner Divorced: Golden Bachelor Lead Finalizes Split from Theresa Nist

Their once journey between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist has officially come to an end.

According to court documents obtained by various outlets, the first-ever Golden Bachelor lead and his chosen fiancee struck a divorce settlement on June 4 in Indiana’s Pike Circuit Court.

The nine-page document notes that the former spouses “lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation.”

Gerry and Theresa made it down the aisle, but didn’t get much farther than that. (ABC)

The reality stars announced their separation in April, just three months after getting married on an ABC special.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation,” Turner said while seated alongside Nist during an appearance this spring on Good Morning America.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to … dissolve our marriage.”

Yes, he confirmed at the time. This meant a divorce.

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Fans have been in a pretty big uproar since this reveal, considering all the time and effort they put in to watching The Golden Bachelor and to cheering these two lovebirds on.

It’s been especially galling to some observers that Turner and Nist have claimed they couldn’t stay married because they couldn’t settle on a place to live as a couple.

Shouldn’t this have been something they decided on before walking down the aisle?!?

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Nist said on GMA in April. “I think both of us feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Gerry Turner on his wedding day, which was filmed for ABC. (Image Credit: ABC)

Added Nist back then when the topic turned to this confusing living situation:

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

The exes held hands during this appearance and Turner said he had not fallen out of love with Nist, saying on air:

“I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

Just not as his wife any longer.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor. (JOHN FLEENOR/DISNEY)

Not so long ago, when they got married in front of a national television audience, Nist said as part of her vows:

“I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry.

“We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with.

“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour.

“I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Gerry Turner is all smiles in this photo from his time as The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

Turner echoed a very similar sentiment at the time.

“I have learned that you are the woman I can’t live without,” he said in response.

“I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend.

“I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice.

“Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”