Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the 32-year old — who was sentenced to a decade in prison back in 2016 for her role in the murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard — was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. on December 28.

She served seven years of her sentence.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served 7 years behind bars for the murder of her mother. (ABC)

“I’m ready for freedom,” Gypsy told People Magazine not long before her early release.

“I’m ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life.”

In 2015, Gypsy and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection to Dee Dee’s murder after police found the 48-year-old’s remains in her home in Springfield, Missouri.

Following her arrest, Gypsy, pleaded guilty to second degree murder… while Nichols was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here a very long time ago with her late mother. (Investigation Discovery)

While in court, Blanchard testified about her mother’s supposed abuse, alleging that Dee Dee forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments… kept her isolated from the outside world… made her use a wheelchair … and told relatives that she suffered from various illnesses, including cancer.

Blanchard’s father, Rod Blanchard, did previously tell ABC’s 20/20 that his ex-wife told him their daughter had “leukemia, paralyzed, muscular dystrophy,” and “was also using a wheelchair and now had a feeding tube.”

None of this proved to be true.

“People felt sorry for me,” Blanchard said during her testimony.

“They believed the lie; they believed the fraud.”

She also testified that it was her idea to murder her mother and convinced her then-boyfriend to complete the crime, stating that she thought it was the only way out.

“I wanted to be free of her hold on me,” Gypsy said in court. “I talked him into it.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is interviewed here from prison. (Investigation Discovery)

During her stint behind bars, Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Scott Anderson in June 2022, legally changing her legal last name to his.

She’s also prepared to speak out about the harrowing details of her life in an upcoming documentary.

“After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth,” Blanchard says in the trailer for The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which will air on Lifetime in January.

“As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery.

“I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now.”