Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Yup, I’m Back Together with My Ex-Fiance!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not wasting any time.

The former inmate — who served more than eight years in prison for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn — separated from husband Ryan Scott Anderson in March.

She then filed for divorce a few days later.

Both of these actions came mere months after Blanchard became a free woman.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 5, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, free from the constraints of her marriage, Blanchard has reunited with her former fiance, Ken Urker.

The controversial figure and Urker kissed for everyone to see at a jazz festival in New Orleans over this past weekend, with TMZ having obtained footage of the couple dancing and also swapping spit.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Blanchard told this same website on Monday, adding:

“We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship.

“We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is no longer an inmate! (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Blanchard announced her separation from her spouse in a Facebook statement on March 28.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the post opened back then.

“Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this.

“I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard are going their separate ways. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri a short while back after serving more than eight years in prison for conspiring to murder her mother, as mentioned above.

Back in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother.

While behind began, she began correspondence with Anderson and the pair ultimately exchanged vows in July 2022.

She and Urker also met while the former was incarcerated, having connected through a prison pen pal program and then getting engaged in April 2019.

After this relationship ended, she struck things up with Anderson.

According to TMZ, Urker reached out to his ex after she announced her marriage was over.

In an Instagram post last monty, meanwhile, Anderson addressed the split and referenced the upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, telling his followers that they will see what “really happened” when this program is available to watch in June.