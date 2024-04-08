Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Husband

It is officially over between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson.

Just a few days after we learned that Blanchard had separated from her husband of about two years, multiple celebrity gossip outlets have confirmed that divorce papers were filed on Monday in Louisiana.

“The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, now tells People Magazine.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all smiles for this photograph. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Blanchard announced her separation from her spouse in a Facebook statement on March 28, just three months after her early prison release.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the post opened back then.

“Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this.

“I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 5, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Anderson addressed the split and referenced the upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, telling his followers that they will see what “really happened” when this program is available to watch in June.

Blanchard, meanwhile, was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri a short while back after serving more than eight years in prison for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn.

Back in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother.

While behind began, she began correspondence with Anderson and the pair ultimately exchanged vows in July 2022.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are no longer a married couple. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’” Blanchard told Entertainment Tonight in January.

After regularly keeping in touch, Anderson and Blanchard met in June 2021 and subsequently wed in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests in July 2022.

She seemed excited about the couple’s future this past January.

“I’ve never lived with a man,” she told People Magazine at the time. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So, I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served 7 years behind bars for the murder of her mother. (Image Credit: ABC)

Added Anderson in his aforementioned Instagram video:

“Hey, everybody, I just wanted to say thank you all for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting from people. Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime.

“We were filming a lot so stay tuned for that.”