Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Taylor Swift Wrote a Song About Me!

We’ve known for a while that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a diehard Taylor Swift fan.

But is the admiration mutual?

Well, according to a new report from TMZ, Gypsy has become convinced that Taylor wrote a song specifically for her.

And she might actually be onto something!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Did Taylor Swift Write ‘Fresh From the Slammer’ For Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

“Fresh Out the Slammer” is a track from Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

As the title indicates, the lyrics tell a story that Gypsy probably finds rather relatable.

Of course, when Taylor sings of getting paroled, she’s likely using it as a metaphor to describe the feeling of freedom following the end of a bad relationship.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The freed inmate in the song is anxious to reunite with a love interest. So we suppose it’s possible that Taylor was inspired by the relationship between Gypsy and Ryan Anderson.

Of course, if that’s the case, then the song hasn’t aged well.

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan in April, just three months after she finished serving her sentence.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

These days, Gypsy has since reunited with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker.

Needless to say, the 32-year-old has a rather tumultuous love life.

(We won’t even get into Gypsy’s history with the guy who murdered her mother.)

So it’s possible that she relates to quite a few of Taylor’s ballads about messy breakups.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is Taylor Really a Gypsy Rose Fan?

Gypsy has been out of prison for several months now, and Taylor has not reached out to her in any way.

But Gypsy stands firm in her belief that she and Tay are members of a mutual admiration society.

According to TMZ, Gypsy has told friends that she suspects Taylor hasn’t contacted her due to the optics of her situation.

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She reportedly believes that Tay is simply steering clear of controversy.

After all, Gypsy is a convicted murderer, and some fans might find it strange if Taylor decided to strike up a friendship with her.

So there might never be any communication between Gypsy and Taylor. And we might never know for sure if “Fresh Out the Slammer” is about Ms. Blanchard.

But whatever the case, Gypsy remains the most diehard of all Swifties.