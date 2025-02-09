Reading Time: 3 minutes

Patrick Mahomes has had no trouble dismantling opposing defenses as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl. But he might find that recent divorce rumors are not as easy to overcome.

Why all the sudden speculation about trouble within Patrick’s marriage to Brittany Mahomes?

Well, the source seems to be a series of TikTok videos documenting an awkward moment for the couple.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

To be clear, Patrick and Brittany just welcomed their third child, and there’s no reason to believe that they’re having any sort of marital issues. But that won’t stop desperate influencers from claiming otherwise!

Patrick Mahomes Divorce Rumors: How Did They Start?

In the TikTok clips, Patrick and Brittany can be seen sitting courtside at a college basketball game.

Brittany turns to a friend and says, “Patrick told me no resting b-tch face.” She then sarcastically smiles to demonstrate that she’s following his orders.

It was a slightly tense moment in what otherwise appears to be a healthy, stable marriage.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

But it was enough to get the rumor mill churning. And now, countless social media users are convinced that the couple is ready to call it quits.

Patrick and Brittany Have Been Battling Rumors For Years

Patrick and Brittany married in 2022, and the divorce speculation began almost immediately.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife, Brittany, after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

One memorable incident prompted Brittany to clap back against famed podcast host Joe Rogan.

“Patrick Mahomes has a wife that’s just wild. She’s up in the box and films herself. And Patrick is obviously the man, and then he’s got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box, doing all that s–t,” comedian Shane Gillis remarked on Rogan’s show.

“Oh Jesus. The problem is, they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you with that same energy,” Rogan replied.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“Something about grown men talking s–t about someone’s wife is real weird,” Brittany tweeted in response, adding:

“Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic.“

Brittany never addressed Rogan and Gillis by name. But it was pretty obvious that they were the targets of her tweet.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrive on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

These days, Brittany appears to be loving life as a mother of three.

And while her friendship with Taylor Swift may have experienced some strain during election season, it seems that Brittany’s marriage is still going strong.

Now, Brit is once again gearing up to cheer on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Yes, Pat could welcome his third kid and earn a third ring in the same year. Exciting times for the Mahomes clan!