Taylor Swift Booed By Hostile Crowd at Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift is hoping the Kansas City Chiefs can pull off an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.

But if the crowd noise at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome is any indication, she might be in the minority on that.

Taylor was booed by the crowd when she appeared on the scoreboard at Super Bowl LIX earlier tonight.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Receives a Cold Reception

Needless to say, that’s not the sort of reception that Tay usually encounters in sold out stadiums.

After all, the pop icon just made history with her record-breaking Eras Tour.

At each concert, she was awash in cheers and adoration from her army of fans. But in that respect — among others — football is quite different from music.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On social media, fans were shocked by the hostility toward Taylor.

And if the expression on her face is any indication, Swift was similarly taken aback.

Taylor was seated alongside her friend and frequent collaborator Ice Spice. (The artists famously joined forces on Swift’s song “Karma.”)

As expected, however, Blake Lively was not seated beside Taylor at tonight’s game

The (Alleged) Blake-Taylor Rift

Insiders claim that Taylor has distanced herself from Lively amid the actress’ high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Neither party has commented on those claims.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor, of course, is hoping that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will help the Chiefs win their third straight Super Bowl.

The team has struggled mightily thus far, but as any NFL fan can attest, Patrick Mahomes and company are quite adept at snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

We’ll have further updates as the night goes on.