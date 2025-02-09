Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend: Is SI Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader His New Fling?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Seems like every other week, there’s news Tom Brady’s got himself a new girlfriend.

First, it was Reese Witherspoon.

Then, it was Kim Kardashian.

Honestly, the rumors have been flying ever since he and Gisele called it quits. The name that keeps circling back is supermodel Irina Shayk. However, the former football stud has recently been linked to a Brazilian influencer and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

He does like his models! So, what’s going on? Here’s the latest:

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Picturesâ€™ â€œ80 For Bradyâ€ presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Tom Brady’s Dating Life Since Split With Gisele

The seven-time Super Bowl winner split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

The exes, who share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, parted ways after more than a decade of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” said the couple at the time in a joint statement.

“We’re blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele has been outspoken – sometimes through tears – about how difficult the split has been for her. Still, she’s moved on to a new man, just as Tom Brady’s moved on to a new girlfriend. And then another one. And then ANOTHER one!

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL, hence why the couple eventually split. (Getty)

Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend: Who is He Dating Now?

The beginning of 2025 has seen Tom linked to not one, but three hotties!

First, there was a rumor that he was dating Brazilian influencer Isabella Settanni. The pair were spotted together a few times over the summer of 2024, but nothing looked too serious. It also raised the question of Irina, as there’s been no official announcement that they split.

Then, the former Patriots quarterback was linked to SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader.

An American model and actress who rose to fame after winning the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s Swim Search, the gossip site Deuxmoi (via Barstool Sports) reports Tom has been spotted in public with the model multiple times.

Most recently, the exclusive sources that spoke to Deuxmoi said that the two spent time together in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party. We can confirm they both attended, but to say they were there together? Eh…

Brooks Nader walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Isn’t Tom Brady Supposed To Be Serious About Irina?

Before this, as far as we knew, Irina Shayk was Tom Brady’s girlfriend — despite, you know, having been going out for like a year.

The NFL superstar and model were first linked in July 2023. Things seemed to get serious quickly (more on that in a second, but then October 2023, they reportedly called it quits.

Fast forward two months and what do you know? Tom and Irina are celebrating the holidays in Miami on a festive date night. They were looking quite cozy, we might add.

In the summer of 2023, according to Page Six, Brady picked up the Russian model from the Hotel Bel-Air on the evening of July 21, when she appeared to spend the night at his Los Angeles home.

The stars stayed inside of Brady’s residence until 9:30 the following morning, although we cannot confirm what they were doing during this time period.

Shayk was photographed in the same outfit while getting dropped off by Brady the next morning, with Page Six even having snapped pictures of Brady caressing Shayk’s face inside of his grey Rolls Royce.

We’ll let you draw your own conclusions from that!

Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023 in Cannes. (Getty)

Irina vs Gisele: Is There Bad Blood Between The Models?

Shayk, for her part, shares a 6-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper from whom she split in 2019.

The model previously dated soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.

As for Bundchen? A source tells TMZ that she is totally and completely fine with Brady sleeping around, even if it is with another model.

Because that’s always how it works after you end a very long-term relationship!

“Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom?” this insider asks. “She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

That’s especially true in this case, as Gisele just welcomed her third child. And Tom is now calling his first Super Bowl as color commentator for Fox.

Talk about moving on in style!