Kim Kardashian Buys House Near Tom Brady; Are They ACTUALLY Dating?!

There are power couples, and then there’s … whatever this is!

As you probably recall, Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen made tabloid headlines last year, and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been linked to a number of eligible A-listers in the months since he became single.

(The rumors about a Brady-Reese Witherspoon romance turned out to be bogus, but it’s not hard to see why so many fans liked the idea!)

Conversely, Kim Kardashian has actually dated at least one other celeb since her divorce from Kanye West, but her relationship with Pete Davidson ended months ago, and friends say Kim is ready to love again …

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have been in frequent communication in recent months. (Photos via Getty)

And now it looks as though she’s planning to purchase a house in the Bahamas right next to Tom’s island home!

In fact, it seems that Kim has asked for Tom’s help in navigating the tricky waters of Bahamian real estate!

According to a new report from Page Six, Kim recently contacted Tom in the hope that he would help her buy into the exclusive Baker’s Bay community.

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

A source close to the situation confirms that Kim and Tom have been in regular contact but denies that there’s any romantic element to their relationship.

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” says the insider.

The source went on to explicitly state that there’s currently “no romance” between the A-listers.

Tom Brady broke his silence shortly his divorce. Not surprisingly, he said at the time that he would be focusing on football. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady bought his house in the Bahamas with ex-wife Gisele many years ago.

He kept the place in the divorce, and it seems that Kim is very interested in becoming the GOAT’s neighbor.

“She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time,” the source says.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Another insider notes that Tom and Kim have connections that go beyond their shared interest in island real estate.

“They have friends in common,” says the second source.

Specifically, they’re both very close with marketing guru Jens Grede, who manages both stars’ clothing brands.

Socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom and Kim might seem like an odd pair, but if they ever wind up embarking on a romance together, their relationship would actually make a lot of sense.

After all, Brady is clearly drawn to very successful women — Gisele’s net worth exceeds Tom’s by a considerable margin — and Kim is a full-blown billionaire!

Plus, Kim and Tom are the GOATs of their respective fields:

Tom Brady raises his first and celebrates the Patriots winning the AFC Championship Game over the Steelers in this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

He won seven Super Bowls, and she released the most successful sex tape of all time!

It’s a match made in PR heaven!