Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon: Actually DATING?!

They were two of the most high-profile celebrity breakups of the past year:

In October of 2022, Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

And just last month, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth separated after 11 years together.

Now, perhaps predictably, the online rumor mill has paired Tom and Reese together in what would be one of the most prominently-chinned couples of all time.

The rumor seems to have originated with the celebrity gossip page Deux Moi, who ran a not-so-blind item about Tom and Reese over the weekend.

“Epic and unexpected celeb couple,” the site alleged.

“A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.”

Now, on its own, that description would’ve led most readers to the conclusion that the informant was referring to Tom and Reese.

But just to make sure there would be no roomfor misinterpretation, Deux Moi removed all doubt by listing the insider’s email address as “legallyblonde[at]patriotsbuccaeers[dot]com”.

Needless to say, there’s not much in the way of concrete evidence here.

Although it’s worth noting that Page Six reported last week that Brady is “dating” someone.

Tom Brady has broken his silence about his divorce. Not surprisingly, he says he’s focusing on football. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

And some folks think that the source’s unwillingness to name names means that Tom’s new partner is someone famous.

Needless to say, that’s quite a leap.

The informant would probably be equally silent if Tom were dating, like, a Denny’s waitress, or something.

Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Reese Witherspoon. (Photo via Getty)

Anyway, social media is already going bonkers over these reports, and it’s not hard to see why.

After all, if Tom and Reese are an actually an item, they’d be up there with Beyonce and Jay Z and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in terms of star power.

“The new rumors of Reese Witherspoon dating Tom Brady is so random it might be my favorite thing,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the news.

Actor Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

“Deux Moi out here giving me a heart attack casually dropping Tom Brady Reese Witherspoon dating rumors when I’m just trying to enjoy my evening!” another added.

“Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are supposedly dating? I don’t even have a reaction for this, what a random couple,” a third person tweeted.

Another user countered that opinion, writing, “I can’t explain why but Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady somehow make sense to me?”

Reese Witherspoon is newly single after ending her marriage to Jim Toth. (Photo via Getty)

“Nobody talk to me I’m doing a deep dive to find out everything I can about Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady’s alleged relationship,” said another.

Sadly, there’s not all that much to dive into yet.

But we’d like to take this opportunity to side with the person who said Tom and Reese make perfect sense as a couple.

After all, they both seem like the type of person who would like to date themself, and this is about as close as they can get with a cloning machine.