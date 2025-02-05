Gisele Bundchen Welcomes Third Child, Her First With Joaquim Valente

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gisele Bundchen is now a mother of three!

Yes, multiple sources have confirmed that the supermodel and former wife of NFL legend Tom Brady welcomed her third child this week.

It’s Gisele’s first kid with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, whom she began dating in June of 2023.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends the Gisele BÃ¼ndchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Gaia Herbs)

Gisele’s Bundle of Joy

TMZ has confirmed that both mother and child are “healthy” and resting comfortably. But other details, such as the baby’s sex and name, remain under wraps.

Gisele announced her pregnancy back in October of 2024.

The news came just over a year after Bundchen’s high-profile split from Brady.

Both parties have been tight-lipped about their reasons for ending their marriage, but it’s been rumored that Tom’s decision to come out of retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a factor.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

These days, the NFL legend — considered by many to be the greatest to ever play the game — is a color commentator for Fox and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

During their marriage, Gisele and Tom welcomed son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.

Gisele’s New Relationship

There have been rumors that Gisele plans to marry Joaquim, but thus far, both parties have declined to comment on the speculation.

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen poses during the opening day of the “Watches and Wonders Geneva” luxury watch fair, in Geneva, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Joaquim had been serving as Gisele’s jiu-jitsu instructor since 2021. But despite rumors to the contrary, the two have maintained that their relationship was purely platonic in its early years.

Gisele maintained a relatively low profile throughout her pregnancy. But shortly after the news was announced, a source close to the model and businesswoman told People magazine that she was “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.”

The insider added that Bundchen had “received many positive messages and congratulations,” and that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, [but] doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen joins IWC Schaffhausen at the Watches and Wonders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

Given her preference for privacy, it might be a while before Gisele decides to share any pics or updates about her new bundle of joy.

But we’re sure she and Joaquim are ecstatic about embarking on this thrilling new adventure together.

Our sincere congrats go out to the happy couple!