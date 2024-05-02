Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte!

William and Kate’s only little girl turned 9 on May 2nd, and to celebrate, her royal parents posted a portrait to their social media page.

Showing off her bright smile, the Princess looked very happy, which is a wonder given the very hard year her family has had.

But royal fans noticed something interesting about her outfit AND who her photographer was straight away.

Princess Charlotte Rewears Red Sweater from Photoshopped Family Portrait

As the world is well aware, Kate Middleton, mother to Charlotte and her brothers George and Louis, is currently battling cancer. The young mother has been receiving well wishes from around the world ever since she revealed her diagnosis.

But before then, it was another story. Kate Middleton’s disappearance from royal life was all anyone could talk about, with conspiracy theories running rampant. Rumors of her being in coma, getting plastic surgery, and even recovering from a broken heart after a betrayal from William all run rampant.

The situation reached it’s pique when the palace released a photo of Kate with all her children in honor of UK’s Mother’s Day. While the immediate reaction was relief to see her well, things quickly escalated when photo editors noticed the image was altered.

In other words, the photo was photoshopped!

With so much scrutiny over the photo in the following days, it’s no wonder that royal fans immediately picked up on the fact that Princess Charlotte is wearing the same red sweater in her birthday portrait. Once more, guess who took the photo? The same person behind the last portrait!

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Photographs Princess Charlotte For Her Birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the new photo to mark their daughter’s last single-digit birthday on May 2.

The photo was taken by the Princess of Wales in Windsor over the last few days. In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

In the picture, Charlotte beams at the camera while leaning on a flowery hedge and wearing a blue sweater, matching blue denim skirt, and there, the red sweater from before.

“Must be her favorite sweater!,” wrote one perceptive follower after seeing the photo on X. Another follower, after spotting the rewear, assumed the move was intentional; a subtle firing back at haters. “Well played,” they wrote.

Is This Photo Altered Too?

Of course, there were also a litany of jokes about made wondering if this image had been photoshopped like the Mother’s day portrait. So far, no expert has come forward to share evidence that it is has.

Charlotte’s partially missing sleeve on her cardigan was among the “editing errors” found by experts when the Mother’s Day photo was put under scrutiny. Others included Kate’s absent wedding ring, Charlotte’s blurred skirt and Kate’s misaligned zip.

Within 24 hours, the Princess of Wales admitted that she edited the photo herself and apologized.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”