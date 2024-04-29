Kate Middleton and Prince William just marked their 13th wedding anniversary.

The Princess of Wales, of course, has been keeping a lower profile in recent weeks as she continues to deal with health issues.

After removing herself from the public eye at the start of this year, Kate recently revealed that she’s been battling cancer.

Kate and Prince William watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After sharing her diagnosis, Kate continued to keep a much lower profile than usual.

Earlier this month, the royals celebrated Prince Louis’ sixth birthday behind closed doors.

Now, it looks as though Kate and William took a similarly low-key approach to celebrating their anniversary.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend ‘Rippa Rugby’ in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rowland – Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate 13th Anniversary Privately

William and Kate acknowledged the occasion publicly by tweeting a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day.

Other than that, however, the Waleses celebrated privately.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the couple prefers to mark such occasions “very privately and quietly,” even in less troubled times.

Burrell says that William prefers to treat Kate “as his wife, not as a princess,” and he’s kept up the “family tradition” of presenting the princess with a piece of custom jewelry on each anniversary.

“Both his father and his grandfather fell into that tradition, they both had jewelry made for their wives on a special occasion,” the retired butler tells The New York Post.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Burrell says that Will and Kate maintain a minimal household staff, and he likely cooked for her on their anniversary.

William Cooks For Kate, Says Butler

“They don’t have a full-time cook. They borrow staff from the King whenever they have dinner parties or something formal,” Burrell reveals.

“Privately, they will muddle through themselves. William is quite capable of rustling up a decent meal in candlelight for him and Kate,” he adds.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Burrell notes that William and Kate celebrate their relationship frequently.

“[William and Kate] do have date nights outside their anniversary. They take private time out for just the two of them, they will just have a nice romantic candlelit dinner for themselves,” says Burrell.

The butler claims that these private celebrations are an important part of William and Kate’s marriage.

“They make a special effort to do that because their life is such a public one. They treasure the private moments,” he tells the Post.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s Battle Continues

Kate has chosen to keep the details regarding her health issues to herself.

That’s her right, of course, and we hope that the press and public will continue to respect her privacy.

It might be quite some time before we receive any conclusive updates regarding Kate’s condition, but we continue to wish her well, and we’re happy to hear that she’s receiving the support she needs.