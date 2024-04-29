Kate Middleton and Prince William just marked their 13th wedding anniversary.
The Princess of Wales, of course, has been keeping a lower profile in recent weeks as she continues to deal with health issues.
After removing herself from the public eye at the start of this year, Kate recently revealed that she’s been battling cancer.
After sharing her diagnosis, Kate continued to keep a much lower profile than usual.
Earlier this month, the royals celebrated Prince Louis’ sixth birthday behind closed doors.
Now, it looks as though Kate and William took a similarly low-key approach to celebrating their anniversary.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate 13th Anniversary Privately
William and Kate acknowledged the occasion publicly by tweeting a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day.
Other than that, however, the Waleses celebrated privately.
According to to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the couple prefers to mark such occasions “very privately and quietly,” even in less troubled times.
Burrell says that William prefers to treat Kate “as his wife, not as a princess,” and he’s kept up the “family tradition” of presenting the princess with a piece of custom jewelry on each anniversary.
“Both his father and his grandfather fell into that tradition, they both had jewelry made for their wives on a special occasion,” the retired butler tells The New York Post.
Burrell says that Will and Kate maintain a minimal household staff, and he likely cooked for her on their anniversary.
William Cooks For Kate, Says Butler
“They don’t have a full-time cook. They borrow staff from the King whenever they have dinner parties or something formal,” Burrell reveals.
“Privately, they will muddle through themselves. William is quite capable of rustling up a decent meal in candlelight for him and Kate,” he adds.
Burrell notes that William and Kate celebrate their relationship frequently.
“[William and Kate] do have date nights outside their anniversary. They take private time out for just the two of them, they will just have a nice romantic candlelit dinner for themselves,” says Burrell.
The butler claims that these private celebrations are an important part of William and Kate’s marriage.
“They make a special effort to do that because their life is such a public one. They treasure the private moments,” he tells the Post.
Kate’s Battle Continues
Kate has chosen to keep the details regarding her health issues to herself.
That’s her right, of course, and we hope that the press and public will continue to respect her privacy.
It might be quite some time before we receive any conclusive updates regarding Kate’s condition, but we continue to wish her well, and we’re happy to hear that she’s receiving the support she needs.