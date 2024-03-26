Stephen Colbert made a rare apology for one of his monologue, after taking a swipe at Kate Middleton that many found distasteful.

The Late Show host addressed the swirling rumors about Kate’s disappearance from public life two weeks ago, drudging up conspiracy theories as well as the rumors that William has been cheating on his wife.

After Princess Kate announced she was battling cancer in a heartfelt video statement, Stephen swiftly took time out of his show on Monday night to apologize for his comments.

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert Apologizes To Kate Middleton: I’m Sorry I Made ‘Light of Tragedy’

“I tell a lot of jokes, and I tell jokes about a lot of different things, mostly what everybody’s talking about,” Colbert began during the March 25th show.

He explained that the hot topic for the last two months as been “the mystery of Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public life.”

Because of this, Stephen included the mystery in his monologue a few weeks earlier, specifically focusing on the theory that Kate had gone into hiding because of a rumored affair.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Stephen quipped on March 12.

“Well now, Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair.”

WATCH: A remorseful @StephenAtHome on his The Late Show following his recent jokes about the Princess of Wales and the rumours about her disappearance and marriage.

“I tell a lot of jokes” he says but wishes Kate a “swift and thorough” recovery ???? @colbertlateshow pic.twitter.com/ksZ3DU2ccx — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 26, 2024

Of course, now the world knows that Princess Kate is battling cancer. Therefore, Stephen felt it was only proper to apologize for his remarks.

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” Stephen said.

Stephen Colbert In Trouble Over Kate Middleton Joke?

“Now, I don’t know whether her prognosis is a tragic one,” Stephen added, before sending his very best to the Princess.

“But far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family. Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

Stephen apologized on the heels of news that he received a scathing letter from one of the involved parties.

Stephen Colbert attends Apple TV +’s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024. ((Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images))

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, sent a legal notice to Colbert after his quips about her alleged affair with William. She has categorically denied the claims, and was rightfully miffed when Stephen name dropped her in his monologue.

“So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is,” Stephen said. “Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

Was this apology was also meant for her and will smooth things over with Lady Rose? Only time will tell with that.

More Celebrities Apologize To Kate Middleton

But Stephen wasn’t the only star eating his words after her cancer revelation.

Blake Lively also issued an apology after she took a subtle jab at Kate’s disappearance and photoshop scandal. While promoting her alcohol brand, Betty Buzz, she alluded to being “MIA” herself and made a quip about altering photos.

Meanwhile, many royal fans are calling on Kim Kardashian to issue her own apology to the Princess. Kim joked she was on her way to ‘go find Kate’ amid the rampant conspiracy theories.

Fans are displeased with the reality star making light of Kate’s disappearance, but they may be left further disappointed. It doesn’t look like Kim K is inclined to say anything at this point. She’s even left the photo and caption up on her Instagram page!