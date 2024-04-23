Kate Middleton Celebrates Prince Louis’ Birthday With Private Party Amid Cancer …

It seems that Kate Middleton will not allow her battle with cancer to interfere with festivities celebrating Prince Louis’ sixth birthday.
According to a new report from The New York Post, Kate and her family will mark the special occasion with “private party” on Tuesday.
Under normal circumstances, the party would likely be a more public affair.
But insiders say the royals plan to make Louis’ big day just “as normal and as much fun” as any of his previous birthdays.
Kate Middleton to Keep a Low Profile on Prince Louis’ Big Day
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kate is battling an unspecified form of cancer.
News of her illness came on the heels of several weeks during which Kate went missing from public life without any explanation from the royals.
So the mystery of Kate’s absence has been solved, but the Princess of Wales will still be keeping a low profile as she undergoes treatment.
However, it seems nothing could prevent the dedicated mom from celebrating her youngest son’s birthday.
“With Kate’s health — and knowing what Kate is like as a person — she wants her son to have the best birthday possible, like any mother,” a palace insider told the Post.
“She’s still going to try to make sure the day is as normal and as much fun for that child as possible, especially when they’re of that young age.”
Grant Harrold is a former butler for King Charles who says that he expects upcoming family festivities to be more “reserved” than in years past.
“In the past, there have been birthday parties where friends have been invited, with little George there were friends invited for parties and I believe Kate would have organized that,” he recently told the Post.
“Celebrations will be more reserved and low key, and there might not be a party with other children like there has been in previous years,” Harrold added.
Will Kate’s Cake Tradition Continue?
In the past, Kate has taken pride in staying up past midnight to bake a cake for her each of her kids’ birthdays.
It’s unclear if she’ll be able to maintain that tradition, but those who know her best say there’s no way that Kate will let Louis down.
“Kate’s health will be a priority, but she’ll still want Louis to have as much fun as possible — how that takes shape, they may want to choose to keep private,” Harrold said.
“As a family, however, you can guarantee they will still be celebrating his birthday in some form and as normal as possible to make it a memorable day.”
Given how fiercely the royals have been known to guard their privacy, it might be quite some time before we receive any additional updates about Kate’s health.
But we wish her and her family all the best as they face this battle together.