Kate Middleton Celebrates Prince Louis’ Birthday With Private Party Amid Cancer …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It seems that Kate Middleton will not allow her battle with cancer to interfere with festivities celebrating Prince Louis’ sixth birthday.

According to a new report from The New York Post, Kate and her family will mark the special occasion with “private party” on Tuesday.

Under normal circumstances, the party would likely be a more public affair.

But insiders say the royals plan to make Louis’ big day just “as normal and as much fun” as any of his previous birthdays.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton to Keep a Low Profile on Prince Louis’ Big Day

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kate is battling an unspecified form of cancer.

News of her illness came on the heels of several weeks during which Kate went missing from public life without any explanation from the royals.

So the mystery of Kate’s absence has been solved, but the Princess of Wales will still be keeping a low profile as she undergoes treatment.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organizations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent well-being while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives, in Battersea Park on September 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, it seems nothing could prevent the dedicated mom from celebrating her youngest son’s birthday.

“With Kate’s health — and knowing what Kate is like as a person — she wants her son to have the best birthday possible, like any mother,” a palace insider told the Post.

“She’s still going to try to make sure the day is as normal and as much fun for that child as possible, especially when they’re of that young age.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge engages in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre on February 28, 2019 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Grant Harrold is a former butler for King Charles who says that he expects upcoming family festivities to be more “reserved” than in years past.

“In the past, there have been birthday parties where friends have been invited, with little George there were friends invited for parties and I believe Kate would have organized that,” he recently told the Post.

“Celebrations will be more reserved and low key, and there might not be a party with other children like there has been in previous years,” Harrold added.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Will Kate’s Cake Tradition Continue?

In the past, Kate has taken pride in staying up past midnight to bake a cake for her each of her kids’ birthdays.

It’s unclear if she’ll be able to maintain that tradition, but those who know her best say there’s no way that Kate will let Louis down.

“Kate’s health will be a priority, but she’ll still want Louis to have as much fun as possible — how that takes shape, they may want to choose to keep private,” Harrold said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“As a family, however, you can guarantee they will still be celebrating his birthday in some form and as normal as possible to make it a memorable day.”

Given how fiercely the royals have been known to guard their privacy, it might be quite some time before we receive any additional updates about Kate’s health.

But we wish her and her family all the best as they face this battle together.