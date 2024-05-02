Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back on TikTok! And she’s got a new nose!

Yes, there’s a lot going on in the life of everyone’s favorite newly sprung ex-con.

First, Gypsy Rose filed for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Shortly thereafter, we learned that Gyspy was back together with her former fiance, Ken Urker.

Now, after a social media hiatus that had fans wondering if she’d stepped away from the spotlight for good, Gypsy Rose has returned in a big way.

She’s back on TikTok, and she attended a Lifetime-sponsored event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off New Nose

And it seems that Gypsy recently made a change that’s even more permanent than her relationship status!

Yes, Gypsy appears to have gone under the knife to alter her look.

She flaunted her new nose at Lifetime’s Conversations On Controversies event at The Grove in LA on May 1.

Gypsy’s friend Nadiya Vizier confirmed to Page Six that the 32-year-old got a nose job in order to look “more feminine.”

The procedure seems to be part of a post-prison glow-up campaign for Gypsy.

She previously underwent extensive dental work in order to repair damage sustained during her abusive childhood and her years in prison.

Gypsy’s Hard-Earned Happiness

As you’re probably aware, Gypsy was released from prison in December of 2023 after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence.

She had been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Dee Dee had spent years convincing Gypsy that she suffered from a wide variety of serious health issues.

The abuse and the pressure to take part in Dee Dee’s various cons eventually became too much for Gypsy, who plotted her mother’s murder with the help of then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

The events inspired widespread media coverage and were depicted in the popular 2019 Hulu limited series The Act.

These days, Gypsy appears to have finally found happiness.

If nothing else, she’s now able to tell her story on her own terms.

As for what’s next, that’s anyone’s guess.

There have been rumors that Gypsy Rose is pregnant, but those remain unsubstantiated.

For now, it seems that she’s just a young woman enjoying true freedom for the first time.