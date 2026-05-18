Pamela Anderson & Tom Cruise: Dating? She’s Reportedly ‘Making Room for …

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It’s no secret that Pamela Anderson has been unlucky in love too often. Some men are creeps!

Now, rumors are picking up speed about Tom Cruise taking an interest.

They’ve been spotted in the same places. Allegedly, her comeback work has really caught his eye.

Is this really happening?

Pamela Anderson attends the “Rosebush Pruning” premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on February 14, 2026. (Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Her comeback projects have really impressed a lot of people

A source spoke to The Daily Mail about a rumored new romance for Pamela Anderson.

The 58-year-old actress is said to be “making room for love in her life.”

After “a few busy years in proving herself” by taking on new roles in the entertainment industry, the source said, she could be ready for a new and even serious new romance.

Anderson portrayed Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

Then, in 2024, her work in The Last Showgirl turned heads and got people’s attention. Including big names in the industry.

An interesting report from The National Enquirer alleged that 63-year-old Tom Cruise was among those who took notice.

He reportedly called Anderson to personally tell her how impressed he was by her comeback performance.

“The movie got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom,” the source claimed.

The insider then alleged: “They’ve been in touch ever since.”

Supposedly, there was “definitely a spark” between the two, and “people have noticed it and mentioned it to Tom.”

How long as this alleged entanglement been in the works?

Back in 2025, videos across social media, including TikTok, captured Anderson and Cruise departing the same hotel.

They didn’t leave together. Anderson instead left mere moments before Cruise did.

Truth be told, those concluding that they must have been staying and leaving for the same reason may be reading too much into it.

Had they wished to hook up and then be discreet about it, they could have left hours apart.

Ideally with Cruise departing first, as he has mobs of enthusiastic fans gathering wherever he goes.

Obviously, we here at THG cannot verify anything that insiders, real or imagined, may have claimed about Cruise and Anderson.

It of course makes sense for Anderson to be dating.

She is a beautiful woman and deserves more than staged for publicity faux romances with co-stars, even if her activism is all-over-the-place and sometimes baffling. (She’s definitely well-intentioned, but at times misses the mark.)

Anderson seems surprisingly age-appropriate for Cruise, given his history. She is also not a Scientologist, which would likely be a dealbreaker with Cruise in the long run.

Still, we’d love to hear about Anderson dating again — so long as her entanglement is with a good man. There are a lot of men in this world who make terrible boyfriends, and some of them are extremely famous.