King Charles appears to be making progress.

In a statement sent to journalists on April 26, Buckingham Palace said the monarch “will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”

The same palace confirmed in February that King Charles was suffering from this illness.

We still do not know the type of cancer nor the precise treatment King Charles has been undergoing.

King Charles III hosts a reception to celebrate British South Asian communities, in the Great Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland. Between 200 – 300 guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK attended the reception. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

We can now confirm, however, that he will visit a cancer treatment center to meet medical specialists and patients with Queen Camilla on April 30.

It’s understood that the center has not been directly involved with the King’s medical care.

“This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead,” the statement continued, as the palace tries to silence speculation that Charles in very poor condition.

Just recently, we heard that plans for the King Charles funeral were very much in the works.

King Charles III makes a televised address to the Nation and the Commonwealth from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

These plans may not be executed for quite some time, though.

Charles is now booked to host a state visit at Buckingham Palace for the Emperor and Empress of Japan in late June.

King Charles started cancer treatment just weeks before his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, did the same.

She began chemotherapy in late February, although her diagnosis wasn’t made public until last month… following months’ worth of tabloid scrutiny about her whereabouts.

The palace has not disclosed the type or stage of her cancer, either.

King Charles undertakes a series of Investitures during a ceremony at the Recreational Leaf Hut at Government House in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. (Photo by Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images)

According to at least one source, King Charles has pancreatic cancer, which would not give him many years left to live.

To emphasize, we cannot confirm this diagnosis, however.

This king’s reign got underway with the September 2022 death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was on the throne longer than any other British monarch.

Charles’ coronation took place eight months after this tragedy.

Friday’s statement from Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, concluded as follows:

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Back in February, Charles said this in his first public comments since the diagnosis:

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”