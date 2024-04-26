King Charles appears to be making progress.
In a statement sent to journalists on April 26, Buckingham Palace said the monarch “will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”
The same palace confirmed in February that King Charles was suffering from this illness.
We still do not know the type of cancer nor the precise treatment King Charles has been undergoing.
We can now confirm, however, that he will visit a cancer treatment center to meet medical specialists and patients with Queen Camilla on April 30.
It’s understood that the center has not been directly involved with the King’s medical care.
“This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead,” the statement continued, as the palace tries to silence speculation that Charles in very poor condition.
Just recently, we heard that plans for the King Charles funeral were very much in the works.
These plans may not be executed for quite some time, though.
Charles is now booked to host a state visit at Buckingham Palace for the Emperor and Empress of Japan in late June.
King Charles started cancer treatment just weeks before his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, did the same.
She began chemotherapy in late February, although her diagnosis wasn’t made public until last month… following months’ worth of tabloid scrutiny about her whereabouts.
The palace has not disclosed the type or stage of her cancer, either.
According to at least one source, King Charles has pancreatic cancer, which would not give him many years left to live.
To emphasize, we cannot confirm this diagnosis, however.
This king’s reign got underway with the September 2022 death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was on the throne longer than any other British monarch.
Charles’ coronation took place eight months after this tragedy.
Friday’s statement from Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, concluded as follows:
“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”
Back in February, Charles said this in his first public comments since the diagnosis:
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.
“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.
“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.
“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”