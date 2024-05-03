Will Selena Gomez be attending the Met Gala with Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez has swapped one look for another over the years, but she she remains consistently gorgeous.

That’s as true for her Met Gala appearances as anywhere else. Selena is a style inspiration.

Fans always wonder what look Selena will wear if and when she attends. And right now, they want to know whether Selena will bring Benny Blanco as her Plus One to the high fashion charity.

Selena Gomez attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014. (Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

2014 was Selena Gomez’s first Met Gala

In 2014, she and other guests attended the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” exhibition. Selena Gomez arrived in a jaw-dropping Diane von Furstenburg plum gown.

Selena has never needed a date on her arm to accessorize. Even though she has, in fact,

Selena Gomez attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015. (Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

In 2015, Selena honored ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’

Selena Gomez wore a white and deeply flattering Vera Wang gown to her second Met Gala.

The most eye-catching part of her ensemble was a bold bouquet of white orchids in her hair.

Some years, however, Selena sports a simpler hairstyle to allow the focus to fall upon her dress.

Selena Gomez attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In 2016, Selena Gomez went subtly futuristic for ‘Manux x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’

Selena did not try to outdo the most creative or campy guests, but she also did not ignore the Met Gala prompt.

Instead, she wore a Louis Vuitton embellished white slip dress below a leather corseted harness.

Simple jewelry accessories brought a flash of metal into the retro-futurist vibe.

Selena Gomez attends the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Some would argue that Selena’s BEST Met Gala look was in 2017

In 2017, Selena Gomez dressed to impress for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons” affair.

Selena worse a white Coach slip dress featuring a plunging neckline. She often favors simple embroidery accents on her clothing, and 2017 is only one of many examples of that preference.

Notably, in 2017, Selena attended the Met Gala with The Weeknd. It was their red carpet debut as a couple.

Selena Gomez arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

2018 was a rare miss for Selena’s Met Gala looks

Selena’s majestic custom Coach dress worked well for 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition. Her makeup, however, looked better in person than on camera.

After 2018, Selena took years off from the Met Gala. We don’t think that it was an “oh no, my makeup wasn’t photogenic and I’m too ashamed to show up” hiatus. She has been busy, working on her physical and mental health.

Fans want to see Selena return to the Met Gala in 2024 and beyond. But even if she’s on the Met Gala guest list, will she come alone?

Benny Blanco attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Will Selena Gomez bring Benny Blanco to the Met Gala in 2024?

Ahead of the event itself, it remains unclear whether Selena Gomez will actually attend. Let alone whether she and Benny Blanco will make a Met Gala debut as a couple.

Many Selenators do not really understand the romance. That’s fine. It’s Selena’s relationship, not theirs.

If they do end up at the Met Gala side by side, it will be interesting to see their red carpet looks.