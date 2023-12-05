Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Should Be Stripped of Royal Titles Following Racism …

Journalist Omid Scobie is a longtime supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

So when he published a book about recent developments in the couple’s relationship with the royal family, it was widely assumed that any major revelations would be beneficial to the Sussexes.

But that hasn’t been the case.

In fact, a claim made by Scobie has one UK lawmaker so incensed that he’s proposing a bill to “strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The offending passage in Scobie’s book has to do with an allegation that was first made by Meghan herself in 2021.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed that while she was pregnant with her first child, a member of the royal family expressed concern about the baby’s skin tone.

Meghan was obviously appalled by the remark, but out of respect for her husband’s family, she declined to identify the party responsible.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

However, a Dutch edition of Scobie’s book failed to redact the names of the royal racists.

No copies survive, but several journalists, including Piers Morgan, have identified King Charles and Kate Middleton as the accused bigots.

It’s not the first time in their tenure as duke and duchess that Harry and Meghan have angered the rest of the royals.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But if one member of parliament has his way, it will be the last.

Conservative MP Bob Seely has written an article for UK newspaper The Mail on Sunday, in which he announced plans to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles by employing legislation that was last used to punish royals who maintained ties with Germany during World War I.

“In the next couple of weeks, I shall present a Bill in Parliament to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their Royal titles,” the MP wrote (via Newsweek).

From there, Seely accused Harry and Meghan of “trash[ing] an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life.”

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the Royal Family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option,” he continued.

“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us.”

Seely went on to argue that since Meghan and Harry have struggled to get along with the rest of the Windsor clan, they should not have access to the advantages that come with royal titles.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be Royal, that is a decision we respect—but they should not keep the titles and privileges,” he wrote.

Seely’s anti-Sussex campaign is likely little more than a PR stunt, and there’s virtually no chance that his proposal will find the backing it needs in Parliament.

Still, the fact such a move might be considered a strategic coup by Seely serves as a reminder of the extent to which public opinion has turned against Harry and Meghan in the UK.

So while Meghan and Harry probably aren’t worried about losing their titles, but they may be concerned about their declining popularity overseas.