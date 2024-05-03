Has Meghan Markle become a “total joke” in Hollywood?

That’s the claim being made by a shocking new report from In Touch.

Sources tell the outlet that Meghan’s stock has plummeted among her celebrity friends, due to her persistent efforts to build her personal brand.

Has Meghan Markle Taken on Too Much?

“Meghan gets greedy,” an insider described as “a high-level palace courtier” tells In Touch.

“She wants everything all at once, and it’s backfiring on her again. She’s become a total joke and is overplaying her hand.”

The source notes that the duchess is currently attempting to roll out multiple projects at once.

Meghan recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which has already received endorsements from some of her A-list friends.

That project comes on the heels of Meghan and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal.

And that was announced around the same time as Meghan’s podcasting deal with an outlet called Lemonada.

“That clearly didn’t go down well with Lemonada,” notes the palace insider.

“They surely expected to be Meghan’s priority project, but she must have decided she had bigger fish to fry with Netflix.”

The premiere of her Lemonada show has now been pushed back to 2025. And there’s a growing feeling that Meghan has overextended herself.

“Meghan’s new ventures are destined to fail. She has no experience in building a brand. And someone must tell her she needs to be more likable to be marketable,” says the palace source.

“If the public doesn’t like you, they won’t get behind you, and no amount of money you throw at the problem will make it go away,” the insider adds.

Meghan Markle Has Become a ‘Joke,’ Insider Claims

From there, the source accuses Meghan of being a “control freak” who harbors a desperate desire to be universally beloved.

“Meghan is a control freak who’s finding out you can’t order someone to like you. She should have learned that lesson during her disastrous time at the palace. But she’s too blinded by her own ambition to see it,” says the insider.

“No wonder people are laughing, on both sides of the Atlantic! We hear Harry’s laid down the law,” the source continues.

“He’s mortified by the blowback over their sketchy projects and is insisting he won’t tolerate another show business disaster. If the new projects go belly-up again, they are going to have to find new ways to pay their bills, including crawling back to the royal family.”

Is Meghan Making Enemies In LA?

A Hollywood insider echoes these comments and alleges that Meghan wants to reap the rewards of a stellar Hollywood career without putting in the work.

“Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success — and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing,” the source tells In Touch.

“She was a nobody when she married Harry in 2018 but immediately thought she deserved a place at the A-listers’ table,” the insider adds.

“Now, after all her failures, those A-listers — and the royals — are laughing at her!”

Needless to say, Meghan Markle has been paying her dues for decades. And there many in LA, London, and all points between who view the duchess as anything but a “joke.”

Still, there may be some legitimacy to the fears that Meghan has overextended herself.

It’ll be interesting to see if she’s able to meet all of her professional obligations in the year to come.