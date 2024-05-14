Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s charity has been found “delinquent” by the state of California.
According to a report from People magazine, the Archewell Foundation has been ordered to halt soliciting, spending, or disbursing funds.
The action seems to be related to a missed deadline for registration fees.
People reports that Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a delinquency notice on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Charity Is Delinquent: What Happens Next?
According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the Archewell Foundation is “listed as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees.”
“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing, reads a notice issued by the state.
“And is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”
“The organization may also be subject to penalties. And its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry,” the letter continues.
“Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”
A source close to the situation tells People that the organization filed on time. However, it seems a check that was mailed to the state was never received.
Meghan and Harry were in Nigeria this week and, thus, unable to attend to the matter personally.
Harry and Meghan Are Making Things Right
The insider says that Archewell administrators were not aware that the payment had gone missing. Consequently, they only became aware of the issue when they received a delinquency notice.
According to the source, a new check has been mailed, and Archewell will soon be up and running once again.
Understandably, Harry and Meghan have not spoken publicly on the matter.
And it seems the couple is content to let their administrators handle this situation.
Undoubtedly, this is just a minor bump in the road for an organization that’s done a great deal of good work.
“Our mission is simple: show up, do good,” reads a mission statement on the Archewell website.
“We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities.”
Obviously, Harry and Meghan’s hearts are in the right place.
But you can be just as certain that the British tabloid press will have a field day with this setback.