Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s charity has been found “delinquent” by the state of California.

According to a report from People magazine, the Archewell Foundation has been ordered to halt soliciting, spending, or disbursing funds.

The action seems to be related to a missed deadline for registration fees.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

People reports that Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a delinquency notice on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Charity Is Delinquent: What Happens Next?

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the Archewell Foundation is “listed as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees.”

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing, reads a notice issued by the state.

“And is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

“The organization may also be subject to penalties. And its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry,” the letter continues.

“Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”

A source close to the situation tells People that the organization filed on time. However, it seems a check that was mailed to the state was never received.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive at a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry were in Nigeria this week and, thus, unable to attend to the matter personally.

Harry and Meghan Are Making Things Right

The insider says that Archewell administrators were not aware that the payment had gone missing. Consequently, they only became aware of the issue when they received a delinquency notice.

According to the source, a new check has been mailed, and Archewell will soon be up and running once again.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organisation that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officersâ€™ Mess on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Understandably, Harry and Meghan have not spoken publicly on the matter.

And it seems the couple is content to let their administrators handle this situation.

Undoubtedly, this is just a minor bump in the road for an organization that’s done a great deal of good work.

“Our mission is simple: show up, do good,” reads a mission statement on the Archewell website.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

“We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities.”

Obviously, Harry and Meghan’s hearts are in the right place.

But you can be just as certain that the British tabloid press will have a field day with this setback.