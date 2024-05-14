Kelly Clarkson: I’m Not on Ozempic, Okay?!?

Kelly Clarkson would like to set the record straight.

On the Mat 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the artist interviewed Whoopi Goldberg … and it didn’t take long at all for the conversation to turn to how much weight Goldberg has lost of late.

“Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in!” Clarkson told her guest.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” replied Goldberg, who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

This admission led to an admission from Clarkson.

The first-ever American Idol winner has also dropped MANY pounds, prompting speculation that she’s taking the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad,” Clarkson explained on air of the weight loss drug she uses, adding:

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

Clarkson detailed how this unnamed medication is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar,” noting how her body “doesn’t do it right.”

Ozempic has become extremely popular over the last several months, especially among celebrities.

It is an FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes and it works by convincing the brain that one is not hungry.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Clarkson — who finalized her ugly divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022 — told viewers that she was inspired to change after seeing a video of herself perform… and scarcely being able to recognize herself.

Standing five foot three inches call, the artist said she was at 203 pounds at one point; that marked her heaviest weight.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” Kelly told People Magazine in January.

“And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.”

Kelly Clarkson attends the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

To be clear, Clarkson has also said she wasn’t a miserable person when she weighed more. This isn’t about one’s image or even self-confidence.

It’s about health.

Alongside guest Kevin James this year, Clarkson said she was pre-diabetic.

“I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” Clarkson said at the time.

“And then I waited two years and then I was like okay, I’ll do something about it.”