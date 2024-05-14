Khloe Kardashian treated Tristan and their kids to an unorthodox take-your-kids-to-work-day.

Even though Khloe apparently once thought that Rob Kardashian was the baby daddy, Tatum is her second child with Tristan Thompson.

Prior to his (now former) relationship with Khloe, Tristan was known within the subculture of sports fans for his basketball prowess. His kids, however, know him as their father.

For the very first time, Khloe took both True and Tatum to watch Tristan play.

Sometimes, viewers aren’t sure when Khloe Kardashian is kidding or not. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe Kardashian brought True and Tatum to watch Tristan Thompson play

On Monday, May 13, Khloe Kardashian arrived at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

This was the sports arena where the Cleveland Cavaliers, the basketball team for which Tristan Thompson plays, will go up against another team, the Boston Celtics. (Notably, “Celtics” is mispronounced in the team name, with the C having an “S” sound)

Apparently, this game is for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The game will take place on Wednesday, May 15.

Khloe Kardashian is in the house for tonight’s Cavs game. pic.twitter.com/eS1ZJmbA8l — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 13, 2024

According to a report by TMZ, this was more than just a visit. True and Tatum will be watching Tristan play professionally.

True has reportedly been asking to attend one of Tristan’s games. So Khloe obliged, making this a special outing for her daughter.

Tatum, who is not yet even two years old, is a little young to be a sportsball spectator. However, the report mentions that Khloe is excited to see how he reacts to watching his dad play.

Tristan Thompson carries baby Tatum Thompson on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe and kids weren’t alone when they showed up to watch Tristan play

In addition to True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, Khloe Kardashian had another child in toe.

That child was her nephew, Saint West. Saint is Kim’s second child and eldest son.

Notably, Saint wore Tristan’s jersey to show support for his cousins’ father at the game. Cute!

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian sit with their son, Tatum Thompson, on the season finale episode on which he made his public debut. (Image Credit: Hulu)

For better or for worse, Khloe has repeatedly made it clear that she’s determined to have both kids spend a lot of time with Tristan.

She has even pushed Tristan to spend more time with his other children in the past. Many of Khloe’s fans believe that her feeling of abandonment when her parents divorced drives this — and may have driven her to not break up with Tristan after his repeated cheating scandals.

Ultimately, she did end up ditching him. But they’re dedicated to co-parenting, even if it means crossing time zones so that their kids can watch Tristan play.

Khloe Kardashian out in Cleveland supporting Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/RNakgXpM8q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 13, 2024

Is Khloe Kardashian an Ozempic girlie?

While most of the focus regarding Khloe’s visit to Cleveland pertains to True and Tatum, some are taking notice of Khloe’s figure.

She seems to be extremely slender, beyond her famous “revenge body” from a decade ago.

It’s probably inappropriate and premature for people to speculate about specific luxury weight-loss injections. But a lot of people are throwing around the Ozempic allegations in the replies to tweets about Khloe and the kids.