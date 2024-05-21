Did Kim Kardashian just bring Travis Kelce into her feud with Taylor Swift? If so, was it to end it or make things worse?

Early in May, news broke that Travis Kelce landed his first acting gig. Given that he’s famous in the sports world and even more famous through his relationship, that is no surprise.

What is a surprise is how that acting job came to be.

Rumor has it, Kim Kardashian was the one who made it happen. Is this an olive branch towards Taylor … or is Kim flaunting her influence to reignite their longstanding feud?

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Did Kim Kardashian ‘help’ Travis Kelce land his acting gig?

Travis Kelce has scored a major role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming new series, Grotesquerie.

Famously, Kim Kardashian starred on a recent Murphy project, American Horror Story: Delicate.

According to a report by The Mirror, Kim may have played a role in his casting.

Travis Kelce interacts with the crowd during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

At this point, the idea that Kim Kardashian put in a good word for Travis Kelce for Grotesquerie is pure speculation.

Yes, she and Ryan Murphy collaborated in the past. But it’s hardly confirmed, and there are many good reasons for which Travis could have landed this role without Kim’s finger on the scale.

But, if Kim did whisper in Ryan Murphy’s ear to make this happen, one question remains: why?

Kim Kardashian portrays a character named Siobhan on American Horror Story: Delicate. (Image Credit: FX)

Is this Kim Kardashian’s latest salvo at Taylor Swift?

“Kill ‘Em With Kindness” isn’t just the name of one of Selena Gomez’s greatest songs (which is a very tall order). It’s also a philosophy.

The idea being that you become the “bigger person” by doing acts of kindness, for your enemy or their friends.

To be blunt, these acts of “kindness” do not always have good intentions. Appearing magnanimous is often a power play — flaunting influence and good manners.

Travis Kelce walks the red carpet during Kelce Jam 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

Remember, in 2016, Kanye West referred to Taylor Swift as a “bitch” in one of his songs. Taylor felt less than thrilled.

Kim, at the time still devoted to her ill-behaved husband, shared a conspicuously edited series of audio recordings in an attempt to make Taylor seem disingenuous.

Between that, overexposure, and other factors, Taylor ended up taking a break from the limelight for a while, disappearing into her Joe Alwyn romance. Kim’s calculated blow was a major setback for Taylor.

Pairing platinum tresses with black roots, Kim Kardashian speaks to the Season 3 confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Is Kim Kardashian extending an olive branch to Taylor Swift?

Maybe Kim isn’t trying to get under Taylor’s skin. Maybe she’s just … doing something nice because she’s no longer waging wars on behalf of her terrible ex-husband.

Earlier this year, the internet expressed shock at the sight of Katy Perry singing “Bad Blood.” (If you’re not familiar with the significance of that, imagine seeing Warren Beatty in Carly Simon’s audience, lipsyncing to “You’re So Vain”)

It’s possible that Kim Kardashian is using Travis Kelce in a longtime Taylor Swift feud. Especially after Taylor’s last album shaded her. But that’s not the only explanation, or even the most likely.