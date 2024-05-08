Travis Kelce Lands Very First Acting Gig! (Thanks, Taylor Swift!)

Travis Kelce is headed to the small screen.

And not just as part of his professional football duties.

The future Hall of Famer just snagged his very first actual acting gig, signing on for a role in Ryan Murphy‘s high-profile new FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

Murphy has been known to give entertainers legitimate parts in his shows in the past, having done so with Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian for his American Horror Story franchise.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs stands for the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Very few details regarding Kelce’s role have been made available to the public; we don’t even know what this program will be about.

But we do know the three-time Super Bowl champion has been cast opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the upcoming series, which has just started production.

Those are some big-time names in Hollywood!

Well done, Travis!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kelce has made no secret that he wishes to break further into the entertainment industry.

He hosted Saturday Night Live this spring and anchors a number of commercials.

Kelce previously was at the center of the reality show Catching Kelce, which ran for one season in 2016, and he recently signed on as host of Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? game show.

A handful of Swift supporters have been afraid for awhile that Travis is only dating Taylor to increase his visibility and to market himself as a legitimate A-List celebrity.

Others, meanwhile, are afraid Kelce drinks too much.

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Following Deadline breaking this story, Kelce posted a video from the set of this upcoming drama.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie,” Nash-Betts says to the camera before Kelce joins her and says, and says:

“Coming into a new territory. With Niecy!”

So there you have it, folks. In case you needed further confirmation.

Grotesquerie, which Murphy is producting with frequent collaborators Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, released an all-text teaser in February.

It included audio of Nash-Betts character, in which she says:

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.”