Kathryn Dennis Arrested for DUI in Wake of 3-Car Crash

Kathryn Dennis is in pretty big trouble with the law.

The former Southern Charm cast member was arrested on Monday night in South Carolina and charged with driving under the influence…. after getting stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in the town of Berkeley.

The 32-year old was issued a ticket and booked by local authorities, multiple sources now confirm, after she was involved in a three-car collision.

Kathryn Dennis sits down here for an interview on Bravo. (Bravo)

In documents obtained by TMZ, a responding officer described the reality star’s alleged state at the accident scene as appearing impaired with “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person.”

She’s also believed to have had an open container with there in her vehicle.

OOPS!

Dennis has been charged with a DUI for the transport of alcohol that had been opened and is due to appear for a hearing in court on June 4.

Kathryn Dennis looks a tad bit disgusted in this photo. (Bravo)

From what we can gather, this is Dennis’ first arrest for drinking and driving.

However, she was reportedly at the center of a hit and run last October.

A few months prior to this incident (for which Dennis was not charged), Dennis lost custody of her children to ex Thomas Ravenel after she failed numerous drug tests.

Back in December 2020, Ravenel claimed that Dennis drank while pregnant, giving their son fetal alcohol syndrome.

The two have been on ugly terms, lobbing insults back and forth at each other, for many years.

Mere days before her DUI arrest on May 20, Dennis — who left Southern Charm after eight seasons in January 2023 — was with her son, Saint, who she shares Ravenel, and she wrote the following on Instagram about him at the time:

“When your kiddo nails a touchdown and busts out the Madden victory dance. Proud mom with my little champ and his biggest fans.”

Kathryn Dennis as a guest on Watch What Happens Live. (Bravo)

Despite her legal troubles and apparent substance abuse issues, Dennis remained a core regular on Southern Charm until January 2023 when she announced that she was leaving the Bravo series after a polarizing run.

“What a wild ride it’s been!” she told People Magazine in a statement at the time.

“Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

She concluded:

“Through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful.

“I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens. I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything.”