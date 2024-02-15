The feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift goes back decades.

Remember 2009 when Ye famously grabbed the mic from Taylor at the 2009 VMAs to share his opinion that Beyonce should have won in her place?

Now, all three music icons are embroiled in yet another beef, and once again, Kanye is the one stirring the pot.

It all started when Kanye released Vultures 1, his new album with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign.

The new music is facing some unexpectedly stiff competition, as Beyonce surprised fans by releasing two new singles on Super Bowl Sunday.

And what does all of this have to do with Taylor?

Well, Swifties have now launched a campaign to prevent Kanye from claiming the top spot on this week’s charts.

Prominent Taylor fan accounts are encouraging all Swifties to stream and purchase Beyonce’s new music in order to prevent Ye from scoring another number-one single.

Not surprisingly, Kanye was not happy when he caught wind of this campaign.

Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift Fans: The Battle Continues

On his Instagram page, Kanye shared a screenshot of a tweet in which a Taylor fan declared a “SWIFTIE EMERGENCY” and encouraged her community to “BUY AND STREAM” Beyonce’s music to help her hit the top spot on the Billboard 100.

The Swiftie alleged that Ye had “just DRAGGED Taylor on his latest Instagram Story.”

In typical Kanye fashion, he replied with a lengthy all-caps tirade in which he explained that he’s actually the good guy in this situation.

“WHEN I SAID THAT I’M THE NEW JESUS B-TCH I WASN’T EVEN THINKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT … THAT WAS A WHOLE LINE BEFORE BUT I APPRECIATE THE FREE PROMO,” Kanye wrote.

“LIL WAYNE ACTUALLY MENTIONS TRAVIS KELSEY [sic] ON VULTURES 2,” he continued.

“THIS ALBUM IS ACTUALLY SUPER POSITIVE AND FUN IT’S ALL ABOUT TRIUMPHANT”

From there, Kanye went on a bit of a tangent about how difficult his year has been for him.

“LAST YEAR WAS INCREDIBLY CHALLENGING FOR ME, MY WIFE, MY CHILDREN, FRIENDS AND FAMILY,” the rapper wrote.

“I’VE BEEN BANNED FROM HOTELS, KICKED OUT OF COMPANIES, AND EVEN NOT ALLOWED TO EAT IN SOME RESTAURANTS”

Kanye Takes Credit For Taylor’s Success – AGAIN!

He then returned to the topic of Taylor, noting that he was on the pop icon’s side in her battle against Scooter Braun.

“REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR’S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK,” Kanye continued, adding:

“SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES

“ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL … TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL”

Did Taylor Get Kanye Kicked Out of the Super Bowl?

At that point, Kanye addressed his other Taylor-related controversy of the week.

As we previously reported, there were claims that Taylor had Kanye kicked out of the Super Bowl for fear that he would photobomb her TV appearances.

But Ye says it didn’t go down like that.

“ALSO I DIDN’T GET KICKED OUT OF THE SUPER BOWL WE LEFT OUR SEATS TO GO TO YG’S BOX AND SEE DIFFERENT FRIENDS,” he wrote.

So it sounds like Kanye is genuinely making an effort to squash the beef.

But we’re guessing Swifties won’t be quick to forgive him for his past transgressions.