Pioneer Woman’s Daughter Paige, 24, Moves Back Home

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is welcoming her daughter Paige back to the ranch full-time!

The 24-year-old, who studied at the University of Arkansas, has been out in the world on her own since school ended. But now, like so many 20-somethings out there who are struggling to find jobs that will pay for decent rent (forget about buying a house!), she’s returned home to roost.

And perhaps start the task of taking over the family business?

Turns out, Ree Drummond’s second oldest daughter has been back home for a few months now, helping her parents, including dad Ladd Drummond, tend to their ranch in Pawhuska, Okla.

“Paige came home in January to work on the ranch full-time,” Ree shared in a blog post on May 20. While she had been hinting on social media that Paige was back with the family, she did not confirm it until the springtime.

“She’s getting more and more experience in every aspect of ranching, from sorting cattle to weaning calves to fixing fence and water gaps to building salt boxes and a long list of other have-to chores,” she wrote of Paige working at the Drummond Ranch.

However, while the world outside the ranch pushed her back home, it doesn’t mean that home life is glamorous!

“She’s getting banged up, scratched, bruised, and clobbered… and time will tell if she’s in this for the long haul! Ladd is loving having her home. (Psst. I am, too!)” Ree added.

Ree Drummond’s Five Kids

The Pioneer Woman looks after five, incredible kids, even though most are grown.

Paige has an older sister, Alex, who tied the knot on May 21, 2021, at the Drummonds’ Oklahoma ranch. She also works with her mom, helping film her Food Network show, and working remotely on photoshoots for merchandise and marketing for the Pioneer Woman.

The girls have three brothers. Bryce Drummond, 21, is still at school and plays football for the University Of North Texas. Todd Drummond, 19, is the youngest Drummond kid. He also is in college and plays football for the University of South Dakota.

In 2018, the family grew once more with the addition of a foster son, Jamar. “After a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family,” Ree wrote for The Pioneer Woman in November 2020. Jamar is the same age as Todd and is currently studying at the University of Central Oklahoma. As you might’ve guessed, he also plays football!

Life on the Ranch

With Alex married with her own home and the boys all away at school, Paige is the only Drummond sibling living and working full-time with her parents.

Her return to ranch life has been documented for Ree’s Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman. In a clip shared on Instagram, Paige is seen carrying out her morning work duties – all with a smile on her face!

“Feeding is one of my favorite things to do because you’re really just getting up and getting in your truck and driving around and the sunrises are really pretty,” Paige shared. “So I honestly really enjoy feeding. It’s just fun, and it’s honestly kind of peaceful.”

Here’s hoping she continues to love the job she’s got!