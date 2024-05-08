Khloe Kardashian Once Thought Her Brother Was the Father of Her Son

Go ahead and take a minute, readers.

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In the summer of 2023, Khloe welcomed her second child into the world, doing so via surrogacy after she had some complications while pregnant with daughter True.

The little boy’s name is Tatum and he’s very cute and his dad is professional basketball player/serial cheater Tristan Thompson.

Khloe explained in the past that she wanted to use Thompson’s sperm for this process so that her kids could share the same biological father.

Following along so far? Okay, good…

Khloe Kardashian attends Abyss By Abby – Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

Appearing on the She MD podcast this week, Kardashian told the hosts that she questioned her son’s paternity at one point.

“My son looks just like my brother, and my brother’s one of my favorite people,” the reality star explained, elaborating as follows:

“My son is a year and a half, and he’s sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, crazy sense of humor. There’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I’m like, this is so freaking weird.”

Yes, Khloe therefore wondered whether there had been a mix-up… and whether Rob Kardashian was actually her son’s dad.

“Because he was an IVF baby, or a surrogate baby, I was like, “Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?” I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended,” Khloe went on.

“In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting.”

Elsewhere in this same chat, the Kardashians cast member admitted — as she has done in the past — that she struggled to bond with Tatum at first due to the drama going on in her private life.

After it came to light that Tristan had secretly fathered another son shortly into their surrogacy journey.

He also cheated on Khloe, of course, when she was in final trimester of pregnancy.

KhloÃ© Kardashian leaves an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“The whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached. I couldn’t really face it – I very much think I was in denial that this was happening,” Khloe confessed on the podcast.

In the end, thankfully, everything has worked out exceptionally well.

“[He] is an incredible father. He did make mistakes, but he’s the nicest guy. And we get along so well now,” she even says now of Thompson.

“I’ve seen some other fathers that are not great fathers. I’m very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that’s active every single day even though he doesn’t live here full time.”