There He Is! Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the First Time

Khloe Kardashian gave fans an unexpected Christmas present over the weekend.

In a beautiful snapshot, the long-time reality star wore a red, strapless Nicolas Jebran gown — while dripping in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds — while holding hands with four-year old daughter True, who matched her mom in a dress from LA ROXX with neutral Converse shoes and a red bow in her hair.

And in Khloe’s arms?

Her five-month old son.

Khloe Kardashian released this photo in honor of Christmas 2022, giving us our first real look at her second child.

“Merry Christmas,” the 38-year old wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26.

As far as we can tell, the picture above marks the first time Khloe has given us a real look at her second child — who was born this summer via surrogate.

And, yes, who’s father is Tristan Thompson.

Khloe has not yet dropped the baby’s name.

In another photo, Khloe and True were seen enjoying a mother-daughter moment.

“My precious girl,” Khloe captioned the image, thanking the clothing brands for making their matching attire.

All focus and attention, however, has been on Khloe’s son ever since this picture went public.

Up until Khloe welcomed the child, no one even knew that she and Thompson had gotten together to procreate once again.

Tristan, of course, cheated on Khloe back when she was very pregnant with True.

The couple eventually got back together, though, only for Tristan to cheat AGAIN in 2019.

In 2020, the on-off boyfriend and girlfriend quietly got back together — and in 2021, they decided to have another baby together, although broke up later that year.

In between? Thompson got a woman named Maralee Nicholes pregnant… while apparently engaged to Kardashian.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote on social media after admitting just under a year ago that he had impregnated Nichols.

He added at the time:

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe’s second kid, meanwhile, made his television debut on the September 22 season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

At the time, his mom held him in her arms as she bonded with the newborn; and sister Kim Kardashian gushed:

“Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!”

Tristan was not present for the baby’s birth.