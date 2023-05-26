Khloe Kardashian Complains of Lack of Connection With Son, Sparks Controversy With Surprising Surrogacy Comments

Last summer, Khloe Kardashian welcomed a second child via surrogacy.

And as you may know, she’s not the first member of her family to take that route in response to fertility challenges.

Kim Kardashian’s two youngest children were both carried by surrogates, and it’s safe to assume that Khloe consulted with her older sister before choosing that path for herself.

But it seems that Khloe was still blindsided by some of the challenges of her situation, and candid comments she made on the most recent episode of The Kardashians have received a very mixed response from fans.

Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about her experiences with surrogacy on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“The surrogate process, Kim knows, it’s really hard for me,” Khloe said during a conversation with Scott Disick.

“She had a very hard time accepting the whole process,” Kim chimed in.

“It’s a mind f–k. It’s really the weirdest thing,” Khloe explained.

“I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart,” she added.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on an episode of The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that.”

Khloe went on to reveal that she had little involvement with her surrogate’s pregnancy and felt detached from the entire process until the moment that she met her son.

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening,” the mother of two revealed.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be very much at peace in this photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“So I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time it really registered,” she continued.

“It has nothing to do with the baby but I was in a state of shock I think because of my entire experience in general.”

From there, Khloe revealed that the act of separating the baby from the woman who just delivered him caused her to experience profound guilt.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu) (Photo Credit: Hulu)

“I felt very guilty that this woman just had a baby and then you take the baby and go to another room,” she said.

“It’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him,” Khloe continued.

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. It doesn’t mean it’s bad, it’s just different.”

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

The comments generated a lot of controversy on social media, and not only because Khloe seems to imply that Kim wasn’t honest with her about the challenges of surrogacy.

Both advocates and critics of surrogacy tend to be very outspoken about their beliefs, and Khloe’s comments placed her squarely in the crossfire between the two groups.

Khloe has never shied away from controversy, but she’s also never taken on such a divisive topic.

Going full duck with this selfie, Khloe Kardashian reminder her followers of how dramatically her look has changed. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hopefully, her many years in the spotlight have prepared her for this latest controversy.

Thankfully, no one is questioning Khloe’s love for her son, Tatum, but many are accusing her of making insensitive comments about a very delicate issue.

The proud mom may find herself on the receiving end of quite a few unkind comments in the weeks to come — but if anyone is equipped to handle that heat, it’s Khloe.