Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Cheated on Khloe Kardashian... Many Times

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tristan Thompson has finally delved into the basis behind his wandering penis.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the professional basketball player had some challenging conversations with members of his ex-girlfriend’s family… at last opening up about why he cheated on Khloe Kardashian.

Like, so many times.

Tristan Thompson opens up here on an episode of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

One of those times involved kissing Jordyn Woods (after agreeing to reconcile with Khloe… after she had dumped him for cheating on her while she was 8 months pregnant)… who was very close friend of Kylie Jenner at the time.

Tristan sat down with Kylie on this episode.

“The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f-cking idiot and just being young and stupid, I just want to say I’m sorry again for that,” he told Jenner of his actions in 2019.

“Life is so short and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that.”

Tristan Thompson wonders why he has destroyed his life and others on The Kardashians Season 4. (Hulu)

Kylie — who is no longer friends with Woods — took the apology well, telling the power forward:

“I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together.

“And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”

That said, Kylie wasn’t about to let Thompson completely off the hook.

Sometimes, Tristan Thompson seems to discuss his series of cheating scandals and related betrayals as if they were things that “happened to” him. (Hulu)

“You do some dumb ass sh-t,” Kylie said on air.

“I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the sh-t you do is really f-cking crazy.”

Khloe would agree.

But Khloe has never really publicly trashed her ex and has even said she basically forgives him.

Looking gorgeous while giving her confessional statement, Khloe Kardashian says that she’s happy that her niece has such a strong sense of moral clarity. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Later on the episode, Tristan blamed being “selfish” and “not understanding the value of good people,” saying that his ultimate goal is to “gain back the respect of my family.”

He’s inspired to turn things around for the sake of his five-year old daughter, True.

“That’s my motivation more than anything.

“I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then some little kid comes and is like, ‘Well, your dad is this, this, this,’ and she’ll be embarrassed and that will break my heart,” Tristan said on the episode.

Tristan Thompson updates Khloe Kardashian on the repairs to his home. (Hulu)

Up next, Thompson talked to maybe his harshest critic, Kourtney Kardashian.

“For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day with guilt,” Tristan told her.

So… why did he do it so often?

“I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also it really came down to not knowing how to love, because that’s the way I grew up,” Tristan confessed.

“What I saw from my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid when you see that, the trauma you have, because you can’t protect your mom because you’re so young and ’cause your mom tells you it’s going to be okay, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad.

“It’s my form of a defense mechanism.”

Tristan Thompson holds his son, Tatum Thompson, while Khloe Kardashian strokes their baby boy’s cute little head. (Hulu)

Thompson went on to say he’s been in therapy for two years and is only starting to comprehend the impact his father’s infidelity has had on him.

“I’m not in a position to ask for anything,” he said.

“The only thing I can do is continue to just prove myself and be who I am. Then, I think over time, it’s maybe not forgiveness, maybe more so try to gain everyone’s trust back. At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you.

“You never want someone to look at you or side eye or question your character or integrity as a human being.”