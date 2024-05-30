Johnny Wactor’s Last Words Revealed By Friend Who Held Him As He Died

Reading Time: 3 minutes

General Hospital star Johnny’s Wactor‘s last words and moments before he died were devastating, according to the friend he saved.

Speaking out for the first time, Johnny’s co-worker Anita Joy, is sharing what exactly happened the night he was gunned down in Downtown Los Angeles over Memorial Day Weekend.

“I am utterly heartbroken and so very angry,” she shared, as she detailed just how senseless Johnny’s death really was. Prepare to be gutted.

Johnny Wactor attends Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “The Mule” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Johnny Wactor’s Last Words, According To The Friend He Saved During Shooting

“I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events,” wrote Anita Joy in her first post since Johnny’s murder.

Anita was a co-worker of Johnny’s at the bar, and the pair left work together that fateful night when everything went down. Johnny’s cause of death has been confirmed as a homicide, after he was shot by a thief and his cohorts, who were trying to steal parts from his car.

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of [downtown Los Angeles] in the dark hours of 3 a.m.,” Anita wrote, confirming the story police had made public, while adding some more devastating details.

Anita explained that she and Wactor “cautiously approached” the men caught near his car, “at first thinking the car was being towed.”

“We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace,” she added.

But violence won out, as one of the three men trying to seemingly trying to steal his catalytic converter, shot Johnny in cold blood.

“As I heard the shot ring into the night, [Wactor] forcefully tumbled back into my arms,” she recalled.

“As I grabbed for him, I shouted ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’

‘General Hospital’ Star Died In Friends Arms

“He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking,” Anita wrote. She also confirmed Johnny stood between her and the violent thieves, blocking her from being shot as well.

“We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me,” she explained.

The bar’s security guard rushed over after calling 911. They performed CPR of Johnny as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Johnny Wactor cozies up to Adriana Bernardo at the “Silent River” Opening Night Theatrical Premiere at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Curious Potato)

In the end, there was nothing either of them could do. “It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay,” she wrote.

“My only peace is that I was with him and this didn’t happen to him alone – my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice,” she added.

An Incredible Life, Taken Too Soon

Along with sharing details from the sad night, Anita also paid tribute to her “beautiful, goofy as hell” friend, praising his “genuine nature” and how he “lit up a room.”

“His energy was magnetic and pulled you in so effortlessly — you were safe with him,” she wrote.

“Absolutely one of the best men I’ve ever known,” she wrote.

“My heart is shattered with his loss but I believe l have gained the best guardian Angel out there. I love you Johnny Wacky.”