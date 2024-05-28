Johnny Wactor’s TV Wife & Ex-Fiancée Mourn His Senseless Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Johnny Wactor did not have a wife in real life, but he did have two woman who loved him. They loved him so much, that the news of his death has broken both their hearts in unimaginable ways.

Johnny, 37, was shot and killed in cold blood while shielding a female co-worker from three armed robbers. The trio were attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter and when he approached them, assuming they were towing his car, one of the robbers opened fire.

Police continue to look for the gunman, which is little solace for those who loved the General Hospital star.

Johnny Wactor’s TV Wife Remembers ‘Humble’ Husband

Johnny appeared in the ABC daytime soap between 2020 and 2022, playing the role of Brando Corbin. His character was married to Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, who was one of the first cast members to post after news of his death.

In an Instagram post, Sofia paid tribute to the late actor and her friend with a carousel of photos from their time together on the soap.

“My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best,” she said in the caption. “So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

She added, “We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Johnny’s Ex-Fiancée Demands ‘Justice’

While she never became Johnny Wactor’s wife, Tessa Farrell was engaged to the General Hospital star for some time.

While their relationship did not last, clearly Tessa still had a lot of love for her ex. In an emotional video posted to TikTok, Tessa made a desperate appeal to the criminals, asking them to turn themselves in.

“If the person who did this, if you’re watching, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy,” Farrell said through tears. “You can get a real job. I know the job market’s hard but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal — especially take a life over it.”

At the bottom of the video, she posted the hashtag #JusticeForJohnny.

The suspects remain at large ever since the shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

Here’s hoping Tessa gets her wish and that they’re caught soon to answer for the senseless death at their hands.